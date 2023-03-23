Theodore Bland, 27, of Burlington was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment after an incident at the Simons convenience store on Shelburne Road March 17 around 6:26 p.m.
Eyewitnesses told police a man brandishing a shotgun was attempting to abduct two women. By the time officers arrived, everyone involved had fled the area in two vehicles.
Police say the two women were with a Chittenden County man who was propositioning them for sex. When the trio went to Simons to buy liquor, one of the women called Bland for help.
Bland arrived and pointed at pump-style shotgun at the man while ordering the women out of the car. Bland and the two women fled in his car; the other man also left the area. None of the involved parties called police.
Investigators later located all those involved in the incident and arrested Bland, who was held on $10,000 bail pending arraignment.
