South Burlington Police arrested David Oleson, 37, of Burlington, in connection with the theft of a large amount of jewelry from the Piercing Pagoda on Dec. 3.
A security guard called police after finding the business’s glass door smashed. Detectives used video surveillance and a “subsequent precious metal transaction” to identify Oleson as a suspect in the burglary.
Police say Oleson has amassed a total of 23 pending cases since 2020, 17 misdemeanors and six felony charges.
He is set to appear in Chittenden Superior Court on Jan. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.