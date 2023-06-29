After a lengthy investigation, Det. Kevin Grealis and the South Burlington Police have arrested two men for burglary while in possession of a firearm in connection with a July 2021 incident on Andrews Avenue.
Police said Charles Root, 44, of Weybridge, and Roy Erno, 36, of New Haven, went into the Andrews Avenue home on July 21, 2021, and assaulted two men, who of whom suffered significant injuries.
The South Burlington Bureau of Criminal Investigations led the investigation.
Root was arrested on a warrant in Rutland on June 21 for burglary into an occupied dwelling armed with a dangerous or deadly weapon. He is being held without bail.
Erno was arrested for burglary into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is currently in jail on other charges.
