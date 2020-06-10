South Burlington Police are investigating a hate crime following the discovery of a vandalized “Black Lives Matter” sign on the school district’s Dorset Street campus Wednesday morning, June 10.
A suspect had not been identified as of Wednesday afternoon. But Police Chief Shawn Burke said that images from a nearby surveillance camera shows a lone person parking in the Middle School lot around 12 a.m. on June 10. The individual is then pictured cutting the sign to remove the words “Black Lives Matter” and the related logo.
“This is a clear act of racism at a very, very troubling time in our country,” Burke said.
He added that the incident shows that racism isn’t just a problem in Minneapolis and other locals, it’s a problem that exists everywhere and must be contended with as a society.
Members of Students Organizing Against Racism, a student social justice group at the Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, created the sign to accompany a peaceful gathering held on June 9.
South Burlington Police Officer Brianne Williamson found that it had been vandalized while she was out on patrol around 7:30 a.m., on June 10.
The incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Police will report it to both the Chittenden County State’s Attorney and the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, according to a statement from the police department.
“Acts like this only further traumatize our black and brown neighbors,” Burke said. “As a police department, definitively, we have no tolerance for this. As a community, equally, we should have no tolerance for this.”
Middle School Principal Karsten Schlenter saw the damaged sign, and a group of people he believed to be neighbors taping it together as he arrived at work on Wednesday morning.
“It’s very disheartening,” he said. “I don’t know who did that or what their reasoning was hate crime or whether it was somebody damaging that, I’m not certain, I don’t have any information there, but it certainly is disheartening for the students.”
Schlenter said the students plan to conduct another peaceful gathering Wednesday evening, from 4-6 p.m.
The investigation continues, with video canvass and consultation with the state’s public safety forensic laboratory underway.
“This type of crime has no place in our community,” said City Manager Kevin Dorn. “The students at the Middle School have a right to have their voices heard and not to be attacked in this way. With the cooperation of the School District our Police Department will pursue this investigation by all available means.”
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 846-4111.
This story will be updated.