South Burlington Police are warning residents about fraud that targets elderly residents.
Here’s how the scheme seems to work, police said: A caller, masquerading as a lawyer, tells their intended victim that a loved one has been in an accident and that they need to withdraw several thousands of dollars for bail or legal defense.
The victim is instructed to tell their bank teller that the money is to pay a contractor. The suspect then arrives in person at the victim’s home to pick up the money.
Anyone who gets such a call should ask for the caller’s name, tell the caller they want to speak with their loved one directly, and end the call, police said.
“If you are concerned that a loved one is in trouble, contact that person directly,” police said.
Contact the South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111 if you have any information about this fraud scheme.
