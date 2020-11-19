South Burlington Fire chief Terry Francis alerted the community on Monday about two concerning phone calls.
The calls came into the department’s emergency operations group from (802) 363-9214. The caller, Francis said, was aggressive, rude and belligerent — trying to intimidate the recipient.
The caller claimed “you” were being sued by the Social Security Association for fraud and would be arrested in less than two hours if not resolved. She also threatened to release the person’s social security number and birth date, according to Francis.
Of course, these calls were not legitimate and not from the Social Security Association — or Social Security Administration, as the country’s agency is actually called.
Upon finding out they were speaking with the fire department, the caller hung up. Calling the number that showed, the threatening person was not found — the phone number’s owner was told to contact the Attorney General’s office.
The scam could be frightening to unsuspecting people, Francis said — beware if you receive a similar call.
