A Burlington man with a lengthy criminal record found with a loaded 9-mm handgun near the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington has pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Fahad Hilowle, 28, was among at least four wanted men arrested during a sweep organized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in conjunction with several Chittenden County police departments earlier this month, officials said.
Federal Magistrate Kevin Doyle ordered Hilowle detained pending trial in U.S. District Court.
South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said Hilowle was found with four young males and females under the age of 21 with both alcohol and marijuana in a secluded parking lot near the airport about 2:15 a.m. July 16.
Officer Martin Maloney found the loaded firearm while conducting a pat down for weapons near Kirby Road and Airport Parkway, the chief said.
Burke said the area is known for drug dealing, sexual activity, people sleeping in vehicles and the presence of hypodermic needles, alcohol containers and other illegally dumped trash.
The group included an unidentified 16-year-old girl, her 20-year-old sister, an 18-year-old girlfriend and Ayub Mohamed, 20, who is currently facing a federal charge for possession of a 9-mm firearm with an obliterated serial number from a Feb. 11 incident, police said.
The ATF, along with South Burlington, Burlington, Essex, Milton, Colchester, Winooski and Vermont State Police used a couple of dozen officers in the sweep.
