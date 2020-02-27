A former police officer charged with domestic assault and criminal threatening last month has taken his life with a handgun as police were seeking him for a new complaint, authorities said.
Sean M. Wilson, 46, of Colchester was found dead inside his Old Fort Ethan Allen home on Monday afternoon Feb. 17, officials said.
His death was attributed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Colchester Police Chief Douglas Allen and Dr. Elizabeth Bundock, assistant chief medical examiner, reported.
It was unclear where the handgun came from or who owned it. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is helping trace the gun’s ownership, police said.
Wilson was under a judicial order to surrender all weapons after South Burlington Police arrested him in late January on a charge of domestic assault on his girlfriend, and a second count of criminally threatening one of her friends who attempted to provide her shelter and protection.
South Burlington Police had responded to a medical facility on Dorset Street Jan. 28, because the two women believed they were in fear for their lives.
Wilson, who also was known as John Frank Estrada, had pleaded not guilty in court to the criminal charges, records show.
Wilson’s girlfriend reported she had been subjected to more than 100 physical incidents by him since 2015, Sgt. Edward Soychak said in a court affidavit.
South Burlington Police had received new information in the city on Monday, Feb. 17, concerning a potential violation of the court-issued abuse prevention order served earlier on Wilson, Chief Shawn Burke said.
Officers from both South Burlington and Colchester made several efforts to locate Wilson after the new complaint. Police received information that Wilson was back at his Colchester residence at about 2:20 p.m. and that he was threatening self-harm. Police returned to the home and found Wilson, a Paterson, N.J. native, dead inside.
Wilson’s law enforcement career in Vermont included Brattleboro Police from July 2016 to Nov. 2018, followed by shorter stints with the Essex Police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.