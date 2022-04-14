A former South Burlington man, who was freed after denying illegal possession of five stolen Teslas, is back behind bars after testing positive three times for cocaine, federal court records show.
Michael A. Gonzalez, 33, fraudulently obtained five Teslas valued at about $607,000 from dealerships in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Florida and had them cross state lines to Vermont in 2018 and 2019, according to court documents.
One Tesla was destroyed during a fire in Shelburne Bay on Lake Champlain in February 2019.
Positive cocaine tests are also a violation of Gonzalez’s federal supervised release conditions imposed by a judge in an unrelated conviction for attempting to buy a firearm while facing a domestic abuse charge in state court.
Gonzalez has been required to do periodic check-ins for the gun case with the U.S. Probation Office, which also handles his pre-trial release in the Tesla case.
Probation officer Alisha Waite filed an initial petition in federal court noting that Gonzalez admitted on March 8 that he had used cocaine on March 4, records show. She sought to have his case reviewed.
Waite filed a second petition adding two more positive cocaine tests on March 10 and 13 with admissions by Gonzalez for both on March 21.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Gonzalez when he showed up at the federal courthouse on Elmwood Avenue in Burlington last week.
Defense lawyer Chandler Matson of Stowe said efforts were underway to get Gonzalez into Serenity House in Wallingford. He was still jailed Tuesday, according to prison records.
Gonzalez, who has lived in several Chittenden County communities, is well known to police in Vermont for a wide range of cases. He spent 13 months in custody for making a false written statement about his criminal record when he unlawfully attempted to buy a firearm in September 2019.
Gonzalez, who was living in Hinesburg at the time, failed to disclose to the Williston gun dealer he had a pending felony charge of aggravated domestic assault, police said.
Gonzalez threatened to kill the woman by trying to drive his truck over her and then ramming her van twice with her inside it in Colchester in August 2019, records show. They note he continued to threaten to kill her as she called 911.
Gonzalez made initial down payments of $2,500 for each of the five Teslas, and then arranged for electronic transfer of funds to cover the balance of each vehicle, but the accounts lacked sufficient money or were from phony accounts, a 20-page indictment revealed.
The indictment detailed an elaborate sequence of events to create the alleged fraud.
He took delivery of the cars before Tesla discovered his failure to complete final payments. Gonzalez resold or attempted to resell four of the five vehicles, according to the indictment, and he never received the proper paperwork to resell one car, which subsequently burned on a frozen portion of Shelburne Bay.
Gonzalez attempted to seek insurance funds for the value of the burned Tesla, but the claim was denied when he failed to appear — twice — to give his statement under oath.
