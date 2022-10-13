A South Burlington man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a former neighbor at the Swiss Host Motel and Village.
Denroy Dasent, 52, of 324 Garden St., made the plea in Vermont Superior Court Oct. 6 in the fatal shooting of his friend Brian K. Billings at the motel on Williston Road Oct. 2, around 11:05 p.m.
Billings was shot multiple times in the head and torso, Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Pijanowski said.
Vermont Superior Judge Elizabeth Novotny ordered Dasent held without bail. He appeared for the virtual hearing from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Billings died on the kitchen floor in front of his companion, Kylie Clark, 32, and their two children, ages 7 and 9, shortly after the shooting, according to South Burlington Det. Tanner Palermo, the lead investigator.
The shooting may have been sparked by a lewd remark that Dasent claims Billings made about the defendant’s 2-year-old daughter as she was having a diaper changed, court records show.
When captured shortly before midnight near the Spot on the Dock restaurant on the Burlington waterfront, Dasent admitted to the two shootings, Palermo said.
Dasent also said, “I will kill for my kids,” according to a body camera video worn by Burlington Police Det. Sgt. Michael Beliveau.
Dasent later told investigators, “I hold it in for months.”
Dasent and his wife, Suesan, are known to police and are co-owners of a restaurant, Island Passion, in the food court at the University Mall on Dorset Street, police chief Shawn Burke said.
Dasent is prohibited from possessing or buying a firearm because of his criminal record, which includes felony convictions for drug sales and aggravated assault, police said.
Dasent’s wife bought two firearms — a 10-mm Glock pistol and a 9-mm Ruger pistol — at the Powderhorn in Williston on Sept. 3, 2021, ATF Special Agent Sam Brown confirmed.
As the shooting unfolded, witnesses at the South Burlington motel reported quickly that Dasent was the prime suspect. Burlington Police were already looking for him in connection with another homicide earlier that night.
About three hours before, Dasent fatally shot Sheikhnoor “Snake” Osman, 40, of 185 Pine Street in Burlington, police said. He pleaded not guilty in court Oct. 3 in that case to a charge of second-degree murder.
Dasent forced his way into the Pine Street apartment at about 8:15 p.m. and fired at least five or six rounds into Osman before fleeing, court records note. Osman died at the scene.
South Burlington Patrol Cpl. Ken Soffen, the first officer to arrive at the second homicide scene, reported Clark said she knew of no reason for the shooting. She said Dasent had previously lived at the Swiss Host.
Palermo, who was the on-call weekend detective, had been asked to respond to Burlington to assist the new Chittenden County Gang Violence Task Force created by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives due to an increased number of local shootings.
While enroute to Burlington, Palermo, knowing that gang task force members had Dasent’s Garden Street apartment under surveillance, heard on his police radio about the South Burlington shooting.
Realizing the shooting and the surveillance site were about a mile apart, Palermo headed for the homicide scene and looked for Dasent’s tan-gold SUV.
The occupant of unit 33 at the Swiss Host told police he was awoken by the shooter, who was looking for Brian Billings, his next-door neighbor. The occupant, Keith Winters, said he closed the door, but soon heard Billings’ name being yelled, Palermo wrote in a court affidavit.
Winters said Billings left his apartment and a loud argument ensued followed by gunshots, Palermo wrote.
Clark told investigators she looked out the window when the shouting started, and recognized the man as “Delroy,” who owned a restaurant at the University Mall, police said.
She later told Det. Cpl. Keven Grealis she heard three or four pops that sounded like gunshots, police said. Clark reported she opened the door and Billings came back inside and collapsed in her arms.
South Burlington Police sealed off the crime scene and by 3 a.m. secured a search warrant, Burke said, who alerted the Vermont Crime Scene Search Team.
Four 10-mm shell casings were located during the subsequent search outside rooms 32 and 33, Palermo said.
Six other 10-mm caliber casings were found at the scene of the Osman homicide in Burlington, police said.
Vermont State Police Scuba divers recovered a gun on Oct. 4 believed used in the two shootings and it had an empty 10 round magazine, police said.
Dasent had told police he discarded his gun into Lake Champlain to try to avoid being shot by investigators as they moved in to arrest him, officials said.
The serial number on the firearm from the lake matched the 10-mm handgun bought by Dasent’s wife on Sept. 3, 2021, in Williston, police said. She told police that after she bought the gun, her husband took possession of it, Palermo said.
Burlington Police said Dasent is the primary suspect in a third shooting in Burlington City Hall Park in late September. No injuries were reported in the 7:15 p.m. shooting.
Investigators found a Glock gun case with a 10-mm magazine inside Dasent’s apartment, Palermo said. He said the ammo is rare and is produced at a much lower rate than 9-mm bullets, making it more difficult to find.
During an interview on Oct. 4, Suesan Dasent said she recognized Billings from him when she worked at Price Chopper on Hinesburg Road, police said.
Suesan Dasent also told police her husband got upset because Billings allowed his dog to poop on a small patch of grass at the motel where Dasent’s young daughter liked to play, Grealis reported. She convinced her husband to drop the matter, police said.
Special Agent Alex Schmidt, the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Vermont, credited the quick work of the task force, which includes, federal, state and local authorities, in making the arrests in both homicides.
Schmidt said they also got help from the Vermont Drug Task Force and he expects more positive results in resolving other violent crimes as they move forward.
Burlington has had at least 24 serious shootings reported this year. It does not count at least one officer-involved shooting recently on Manhattan Drive, according to acting police chief Jon Murad.
Murad couldn’t say the Pine Street homicide was drug-related but noted that it appeared to be connected to an unknown money dispute.
The Pine Street apartment “is frequented by law enforcement primarily for illegal narcotic related incidents and is rented to Wesley Alexander,” Burlington Det. Cpl. Nicole Moyer said in an affidavit.
Osman, the victim of Pine Street homicide, also had been the target of an unsolved shooting when he wounded in the head in City Hall Park in May, police said.
