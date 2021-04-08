A Derby man was arrested in South Burlington on charges of voyeurism, felony trespassing and violating conditions of release.
Jason Metras, 43, went to the Ethan Allen Motel in South Burlington on March 23. Police said he was there to engaged in a sexual encounter with someone he met on social media.
That turned out to be a scam, police said.
While at the motel, Metras reportedly entered multiple rooms — one in which he went into a bathroom and watched someone showering, police said.
Metras has an active case in Newport, where he was charged with lewd and lascivious conduct, a felony, after allegedly touching a juvenile’s thigh, near the teen’s groin, in a sexual manner and lying to police about his identity.
According to court records, conditions of Metras’ release for those charges included a 24-hour curfew at 175 Woodfarm Road in Newport.
If convicted of the lewd and lascivious charge, Metras could face a life sentence as a habitual offender, having been convicted of aggravated stalking, burglary and burglary of an occupied dwelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.