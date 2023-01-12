A South Burlington man, arrested on multiple criminal charges after a carjacking last spring of a 66-year-old woman, is now the prime suspect in a near-fatal beating in a cell at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, authorities said.
Mbyayenge “Robbie” Mafuta, 21, became involved in an altercation in a prison cell that he shared with Jeffrey Hall about 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, Vermont State Police said.
Hall, 55, a Burlington-area resident, remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit at University of Vermont Medical Center more than two weeks after the incident, officials said.
Hall sustained critical head and neck injuries in the beating and was initially taken to Northwestern Vermont Medical Center, and later transferred to the Burlington hospital, which has a Trauma 1 Center, according to a spokesperson.
Mafuta, a former South Burlington High School student, remains at the St. Albans prison, records show.
Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml said the incident involved one inmate attacking another. He and longtime prison superintendent Greg Hale said no known weapons were used in the attack.
The guards reacted swiftly when the assault happened, Deml and Hale said.
State police Det. Sgt. Angela Baker said once the criminal investigation is complete the file will be sent to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office for review for possible charges.
Mafuta was well-known to area police for his conduct before the carjacking at the Olive Garden restaurant on Shelburne Road last May, officials said.
South Burlington Police said they arrested him on charges of unlawful restraint, aggravated operation without the owner’s consent and grand larceny following the carjacking that involved an elderly out-of-state woman. Mafuta also was arrested on charges of larceny from a person, petit larceny and interference with emergency services, police said.
The woman was seated in the truck with out-of-state plates and a handicapped placard, while her husband was standing outside, police said. Mafuta reportedly drove south on Shelburne Road and a short time later the woman was released unharmed near Direct Auto at Bartlett Bay Road, police said.
She sought help from bystanders, police said. She reported her purse, wallet, watch, $700 and her military identification were among the items taken, police said.
South Burlington police later stopped the truck on Shelburne Road near Imperial Drive, Sgt. Matthew Plunkett said.
Officers arrested Mafuta without incident. Mafuta was arraigned and later released.
Burlington Police subsequently arrested Mafuta for vandalism to 33 homes in the South End in early August.
Acting Burlington police chief Jon Murad said officers had more than 100 contacts with Mafuta, including more than a dozen between June 1 and Aug. 10.
One year ago, Mafuta became aggressive toward Burlington Police as they attempted to investigate a report of a man with a screwdriver breaking into cars, officials said. He was arrested after police said he refused police commands and shouted obscenities at the officers before assaulting them, court records show.
Police also used a stun gun on Mafuta during an incident near the back side of the U.S. Post Office in Burlington last January.
Three days later police reported they arrested Mafuta in connection with a break-in at a New North End residence with two children inside. A second family called to report the suspect was armed with a weapon and had broken into their garage, police reported.
