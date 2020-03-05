An alleged victim has withdrawn her court request for a final relief from abuse order against her former intimate partner – a suspended Winooski Police officer.
The woman had filed for a temporary relief from abuse order on Feb. 6 against Winooski Detective Christopher Matott, 31, of Alburgh, records in Vermont Superior Court show.
The Other Paper does not identify victims in cases of alleged domestic or sexual violence.
She and Matott, a former South Burlington Police officer, arrived at the historic courthouse in North Hero last Thursday, Feb. 27, for a scheduled 45-minute hearing on her request.
After some closed-door negotiations by lawyers they told the court her complaint would be dropped.
Instead the parties signed a 10-page agreement concerning parental rights and responsibilities, and for parent contact terms for their child, court records show.
The woman had made her initial complaint Feb. 6, which led Grand Isle State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito to file for an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) against Matott, officials said.
Matott was required to surrender eight firearms that he or the police owned, officials said.
The complaint also sparked a criminal investigation into Matott by Vermont State Police, for claims of physical assaults that involved strangling, being restrained by force, receiving repeated threats of death and violence and being prevented from leaving a room or residence, records show.
Criminal charges were eventually filed.
Matott pleaded not guilty in superior court in North Hero on Feb. 20 to two felony charges: aggravated domestic assault in South Burlington on Nov. 21, 2018, and unlawful restraint in Alburgh on Dec. 15.
He also denied in court five other misdemeanor charges: three counts of domestic assault and two counts of criminal threatening, all in Grand Isle County, between July 12 and Dec. 14.
Burlington lawyer Robert Katims, who is representing Matott in both the abuse complaint and criminal case, told the court on Thursday he needed to contact the state’s attorney in both Grand Isle and Chittenden Counties to get his client’s conditions of release modified.
Under the new stipulation, Matott and his former partner might end up having contact over child visits, health care or wellbeing.
Judge Samuel Hoar Jr., who presided at the arraignment, had ordered Matott to have no contact in person, by phone, email or any other way the woman. Hoar also prohibited any abuse or harassment of her.
Last Thursday, Judge Scott Kline and Grand Isle Assistant Judge Joanne Batchelder, after being briefed in open court by lawyers, agreed to sign off on the stipulation for the time being. Maguire Curran of Vermont Legal Aid was representing the alleged victim for the hearing.
If DiSabito or Chittenden prosecutor Sarah George objects to a change in the conditions of release, Katims and Curran will be back for another hearing in North Hero.
In response to questioning by Judge Kline, the woman said in open court she favored the agreement and had no questions.
After Matott’s arrest, Vermont Legal Aid issued a news release noting, “It took tremendous courage and strength for the victim in this proceeding to come forward.”
It went on to say, “However, the decision to prosecute this case was solely the decision of the Grand Isle State’s Attorney, and it was not the victim’s intent that this case be prosecuted.”
DiSabito explained that it is up to him – not alleged victims – to file charges for crimes committed in Grand Isle County.
“Domestic violence is a crime. I believe batterers should be held accountable for their crimes and, in Grand Isle County, they will be held accountable. In contrast to most of the other cases I bring, domestic violence cases require far more attention and time because domestic violence victims are often frightened or reluctant to prosecute,” he said.
My entire office is willing to devote the increased time and attention needed in cases involving domestic violence. Batterers must live within the laws of our society and that violent actions against their partner, spouse, or anyone else, have no place in our community,” DiSabito continued.
The complaint also has led to an internal investigation of two South Burlington Police officers. The woman maintains she told Patrol Cpl. Kelsey Monroe and Detective Cassandra Ellison, who is currently assigned to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations, about the abuse almost two years ago and asked for advice.
She said Matott was working at the time – for his 30th birthday – in November 2018 for the South Burlington Police Department.
South Burlington records show Matott worked for the department between March 2014 and July 2017 and resigned in good standing, Police Chief Shawn Burke has said.
Burke said the internal investigation is to better understand the role, if any, the two police employees may have had in the case. He told The Other Paper this week that it remains in progress.
Monroe and Ellison both remain on full duty and are in good standing, the chief said.
Repeated attempts to reach both officers for comment by phone and email have been unsuccessful.
Matott was hired by Winooski Police in July 2017. After working in the patrol division for about two years, Matott was assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Task Force in Vermont last fall.
The City of Winooski removed Matott from the task force and initially placed him on paid administrative leave on the afternoon of Feb. 6 when told by DiSabito that state police were opening an investigation.
When a decision was made to charge Matott in criminal court, Winooski switched him to unpaid administrative leave.
“At the conclusion of the criminal proceedings and following due process, an administrative investigation will follow,” Chief Rick Hebert said in a prepared statement.
“Members of the Winooski Police Department hold our role as guardians within our community in the highest regard, and it’s disheartening to be informed that an employee is accused of domestic violence,” Hebert said.