South Burlington police investigated 12,544 incidents between Dec. 21, 2019 and Dec. 21, 2020. Traffic stops, directed patrol and agency assists snatched the top three spots for most common incident types.
Officers conducted 1,433 traffic stops; directed patrol 1,267 times; and assisted other agencies 695 times. Police conducted 15 percent of their overall traffic stops in January. The least common incidents were motor vehicle complaints.
Assaults rose dramatically this summer, with 20 percent of overall numbers occurring in June alone. Similarly, domestic incidents rose in July and August.
August was the busiest month for police, with 1,285 incidents total.
