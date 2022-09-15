20 years of service

Career South Burlington firefighter and EMT Roger Pidgeon, right, at his recent retirement ceremony. He worked for the city for 20 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Milkweed makes monarchs reign
- Be on the lookout
- The real dill: Ski-centric Stowe experiencing pickleball renaissance
- Trumpeter moves from high school to Carnegie Hall to Burlington parking lot
- In Cambridge: Polling location moved to provide security for general election
- Rail trail users: Avoid closed sections
- Director of diversity builds on experience
- Stowe Vibrancy executive leaves for Barre job
- Roger Lloyd Barry
- Clyde Simmons Jr.
Images
Videos
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.