A South Burlington man has been sentenced to six months to three years in prison for his part in a deer-jacking case.
Robert Verrastro, 47, was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and for using a false driver’s license to try to hide his real identity, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said.
The case against Verrastro, of Andrews Avenue, began as a complaint about the illegal possession of big game as part of a deer poaching investigation in Starksboro in November 2019. Soon it mushroomed into bigger crimes, game wardens said.
Vermont Game Wardens received information that an illegally harvested deer was hanging in a Starksboro barn.
Wardens said in court papers they obtained consent from the landowner and seized the head of the doe and the cape. Investigation led them to a Jeep Wrangler abandoned on the property.
Verrastro initially identified himself to game wardens as Paul Verrastro, his brother, who was dying, Addison County State’s Attorney Dennis Wygams said.
Verrastro had a lever action Winchester 30-30 caliber hunting rifle, Warden Dana Joyal said in court papers.
A few days later Robert Verrastro admitted to the Essex Police after a car accident that he had improperly secured an enhanced driver’s license in the name of his terminally ill brother so he could hunt and possess a firearm, Joyal wrote.
When the case began Robert Verrastro, also known as “RJ,” had 10 felony convictions on his criminal record, which also included a domestic assault conviction in 2008, Joyal wrote.
Verrastro received a six-month-to-three-year prison term for the new felony count of identity theft and a six-month-to-two-year term for illegal possession of a firearm by a felon, records show.
He also got a concurrent 30-to-60 days for illegal possession of big game in Starksboro.
Verrastro will lose his privilege to hunt, fish and trap for three years in Vermont and in all member states that are part of the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact.
He also was fined $441.
The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles has started its own investigation into the license case, Joyal said.
