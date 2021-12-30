South Burlington is in the in-between times, crossing a bridge over limbo from old to new land development regulations. With three years of interim zoning and a procession of public hearings in 2022, city councilors hope to finish the plodding culmination of zoning and environmental changes by April, lest their timer run out and the old regulations are resurrected.
At this stage in the process, some developers find themselves in somewhat of a paradox.
“It’s a little bit of a vortex for applicants in this time period where in order to go all the way through to get a zoning permit to construction, they have to comply with everything from the old regulations and everything from the new regulations,” director of planning and zoning Paul Conner explained at a city council meeting Dec. 20.
In that vortex, the development review board must consider applications using the new regulations, but the zoning administrator must make sure applications comply with both old and new, he said.
So, what happens if the regs contradict each other? If the old calls for blue but the new demands green? That is “where it gets difficult,” Conner said. “It’s just an in-between period.” In cases where one set of regulations calls for a higher standard than the other, the stricter rule wins.
The fate of one application caught in the maelstrom is somewhat tied to the proposed regulations failing.
The South Burlington City Council first considered the application for an industrial park at 835 Hinesburg Road, spanning over 100 acres laden with parking lots and commercial buildings, at a November public hearing where the applicants, Jeff Nick and Andy Rowe, asked councilors to grant them an exception to the rules of interim zoning.
The proposed land development regulations, in effect until April or city council action, would prevent construction on multiple areas of the Hinesburg Road property; chunks of land would be protected by habitat blocks, wetland and floodplain buffers; and a proposed change to the zoning district would only permit mixed residential and commercial buildings but not industrial.
City council rejected the application 3-1, with one councilor not present, making it the second application to be rejected under three years of interim zoning, and the last to be reviewed under those rules. In that time, the council has greenlit 10 others to move forward despite the development pause.
About a month later, the applicants appealed the decision to the environmental court, the higher court that hears land-use issues. This could go several ways: the court could uphold the council’s decision, rule in favor of the appellants, or remand and return it to the city council, making suggestions for how to proceed.
In addition to the appeal, the applicants had their day in front of the development review board Dec. 21, presenting the same application.
“It’s a fairly longtime span between when the application was submitted and this evening, and obviously a lot has happened in that timeframe,” Rowe explained. But the application’s lack of details and dissonance from the proposed regulations does not mean their bid is “haphazard.”
As it stands, the design is “infeasible,” according to the staff report by development review planner Marla Keene. To move forward, their plan would have to be scrapped or significantly changed to meet both sets of regulations, and with that comes a re-warning.
However, if the proposed regulations are rejected or the deadline passes without city council action, state statute allows for applications submitted during this time to be re-reviewed under the 2020 standards. That means if the old regs come back to life, so might the industrial park.
Until the environmental court hears the case, which isn’t on their calendar for the next two months, or the city council acts on the proposed regs, the Hinesburg Road industrial park will simmer on a backburner.
The first public hearing on the proposed land development regulations is Jan. 3, followed by a continued hearing the following Monday. A third public hearing on changes to the regulations’ language for legal reasons was warned for Feb. 7. If you like public hearings, stay tuned — it’s not likely to be the last.
