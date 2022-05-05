One of the missing zoning tools many in South Burlington have called for as the city updates its regulations is finally in the toolbox.
The planning commission’s new general Planned Unit Development, or PUD, will fill a hole it’s identified where properties in commercial or industrial areas, or that are zoned institutional or agricultural, didn’t really have a place. In the bulk land development regulations approved by the city council in February following three years of interim zoning, other subdivision and planned unit development changes were included but many still felt something was missing.
At the time, city councilor Matt Cota described the commission’s unfinished work on these types of development as creating a “regulatory vortex” for developers who had to contend with two sets of land regulations.
This “missing tool,” as planning and zoning director Paul Conner referred to it, was one of 22 amendments Cota proposed that he’s grateful to finally see closure on, he said at a city council meeting Monday.
“We tried to streamline this and get this back to you as soon as we could to fill that hole that was identified in the PUD structure,” explained planning commission chair Jessica Louisos last month ahead of Monday’s public hearing when the city council unanimously approved the amendments.
Developed in the 1960s to encourage creativity as municipalities planned out their communities, planned unit developments are a zoning tool that require a variety of uses, densities and building styles, “for compact, mixed-use neighborhoods, where private homes and public amenities are part of a single master plan,” according to the Vermont Planning Information Center.
The new general PUD joins the existing conservation and neighborhood PUDs and applies to anything that does not fall under its more specific counterparts.
Other amendments that the South Burlington city council approved include:
• New site amenity requirements that set a basic space minimum for anything other than a single family or duplex dwelling, and new requirements for expansions and residential conversions.
• Language contextualizing and adding clarity for how the development review board can look at transitions between structures and ask what it means for a building to be compatible with its surroundings.
• An amendment introduced by city councilor Cota related to parking lots that serve buildings that make up or are contained within “the secure area perimeter of a publicly-owned and operated airport,” would allow the development review board some creativity when it comes to the city’s parking ordinance, he explained.
“The amendments passed both the planning commission and city council unanimously. I think it’s a sign that the work was thoughtfully done. It seemed like a fast round but lots of the work was rooted in discussions and feedback done last year,” Conner said.
While the planning commission is always working on updating the city’s land development regulations, he noted, the bulk of the overhaul seems behind them.
In other plans, the commission will begin work this summer on the next comprehensive plan, which must be completed by February 2024 under state law.
“It’s a big document but it’s not just the vision for the city, it’s the main policy document that should guide the city’s decision making over the next decade,” Conner said.
