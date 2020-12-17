Following a hot-topic budget that failed twice this year, South Burlington’s school district will need $1 million worth of maintenance next fiscal year to keep facilities running safely, its superintendent has said.
At a public forum on Dec. 8, Superintendent David Young stressed that the district met standards, but also revealed in a report that he felt buildings were insufficiently maintained.
Gary Marckres, director of operations and financial management, joined Young last week to lead a virtual presentation on the preliminary fiscal year 2022 school budget where they discussed critical facility repairs, tax rate projections and COVID-19.
“I want to stress that we have met the standards,” said Young, although he emphasized the need for in-depth studies at the elementary schools and increased building testing. He pointed to recent events in the neighboring school district of Burlington, where officials discovered hazardous levels of chemicals in the air at the district’s high school building just two days after students returned to school this fall.
“We do not want to be in that situation, but we also don’t want any students in Vermont to be there in that situation,” said Young. State insight and support will be critical to the district’s increased testing and mitigation strategy, he continued.
“It’s not something we got to in one year; it’s something we got to over the last 60 years,” he said. The bare minimum cost to keep systems running safely — like maintaining fire alarms, brick work, duct cleaning and hazardous waste removal — is $888,438. Marckres and staff examine potential effects on health and safety, and anything that could impact the ability to keep buildings open, when categorizing which facilities require “must-do” repairs.
Facility repairs deemed important but not vital include things like re-grading and filling the fire road — a $75,000 project.
“This doesn’t mean the must-dos aren’t important; they can become a critical component if you don’t pay attention,” Young said. To complete must-dos and a few other important repairs, officials reported the cost clocking in around $1 million.
According to the presentation: “The District has been performing minimal facility maintenance for several years while we engaged in a master planning and visioning study. This practice has kept our buildings functional, but with the ages of our buildings and systems, is not sustainable.”
Last March, as the COVID-19 pandemic set in and schools across the state closed for in-person learning, South Burlington voters rejected the school district’s budget proposal of $55.8 million, which would have led to about an 11.2 percent tax increase. After a second rejected budget vote in May, voters finally approved a 2021 budget of $52.5 million in August.
After two failed budget votes earlier this year, the school district cut numerous programs, athletics and staff positions to trim costs. Advanced Placement Chemistry, Advanced Placement European History, Drama 101, Jazz Improv, and many more classes were slashed from this school year’s program; the physical education department shrunk into three departments. While some students were able to take advanced placement classes online, student requests for many other courses were unmet. “It’s critical to listen to our community,” Young said, specifying community engagement and feedback as high priorities for this season’s budget process.
According to state projections, the preliminary tax rate will exert some pressure on income-sensitive families and homestead property tax rates, although numbers will likely change after the town’s reappraisal is completed.
If the state legislature adopts the proposed yield and tax rates for fiscal year 2022, property-owners would see an increase from $1.54 to $1.64 per $100 in property value. For income-sensitive folks, the percentage would increase from 2.51 to 2.74 percent. Even with a level budget with all factors staying course, the tax rate is projected to increase by about nine percent.
“With the conditions we believe will be in place at the state level and with the common level of appraisal, we believe that the rate will be adjusted,” said Young. “I am pretty confident after listening to experts at the state level, that they have mitigating strategies to make the numbers come down some in May. But we don’t know and they don’t know at this point how much.”
The public forum also included information on where the district has sought COVID-19 relief and received reimbursements at state and national levels.
According to the district’s COVID expense summary, the district was awarded an air quality grant through Efficiency VT to purchase air purifiers for classrooms and offices, and to replace filters for ventilation systems. The district also received the Nutritional Services CRF Summer Food Grant for $131,333 for summer expenses.
“We know that this is on the community’s mind and it’s important to know what’s been occurring, where those expenses are being approved,” said Young. “By no means are we out of it, but we have been diligent in trying to find relief.”
The next school board meeting is on Dec. 16 and the next community forum to discuss the FY22 budget is scheduled for Jan. 5.
