Last fiscal year saw South Burlington officials instigating a multi-month budget freeze, refinancing the city’s pension loan, deferring improvement projects and furloughing numerous employees. But despite the impacts of COVID-19, the city financials are in a “much better position” than projected, according to city finance officer Martha Machar.
At a Sept. 20 city council meeting, she reported on the end of year financials, reflecting on a “year unlike any in recent memory,” which took “creative fiscal problem solving” in order to maintain essential services for the community.
All things considered, the city is doing “extremely well,” she said.
The critical deficits were as expected: the local option tax on rooms and meals took a significant hit, standing at $384,101, as well as ambulance billing at $65,054. The sales and use side of the local option tax turned out to be a critical surplus, she noted, at $22,930.
By the end of the fiscal year, much of the city’s deficits were offset, Machar noted in a report, by “unprecedented” increases in other revenues such as recording fees, emergency relief funds and fire inspection fees.
The total fiscal year revenue deficit stands at $647,541.
