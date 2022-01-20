South Burlington officials often say the city runs on volunteers. While all committees and boards are appointed by the city council, a handful of seats for the most powerful volunteer positions are up for election this Town Meeting Day.
Two city council seats, held by Tim Barritt for a three-year term and Meaghan Emery for a two-year term, are up for grabs this March.
Three school board seats are open, one offering two years of a three-year term due to a resignation mid-term. Chair Bridget Burkhardt and clerk Brian Minier will not run again, so their two-year and three-year seats are anyone’s game.
To get a name on the ballot, prospective candidates must file a petition with the city by this Monday, a fast-approaching deadline.
As of Tuesday at press time, candidates must solicit 30 signatures on a physical petition — the state doesn’t recognize online signatures. While city clerk Donna Kinville noted the Legislature passed a bill waiving that requirement, she added that Gov. Phil Scott has not signed the bill yet. If it remains without his John Hancock past Monday then it won’t matter in South Burlington.
Kinville expects Scott to sign the bill — he did last year — but things are changing constantly, she said.
Another bill recently passed in the Legislature would allow for municipalities to move the date of their annual Town Meeting Day and to use Australian ballots, instead of holding a floor vote.
“We encourage people to contact us first if they’re thinking about running. Things are changing daily,” Kinville said. “If for some reason the governor doesn’t sign the bill by Monday we have to have all petitions in.”
