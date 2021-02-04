Instead of knocking on doors or handing out campaign buttons, South Burlington candidates this year are connecting with voters via social media, video chat and telephone.
Eight candidates filed to run in the coming March election, though they did not have to collect signatures nor submit petitions thanks to a temporary COVID-era amendment.
For city council, challenger Matt Cota, who chairs the city’s development review board, hopes to capsize incumbent David Kauffman’s seat, while council chair Helen Riehle runs unopposed.
Cota versus Kauffman
One South Burlington city council seat could change hands this March, although two incumbents — Kauffman and Riehle — are running for reelection. Cota, who challenged and narrowly lost against incumbent Meaghan Emery last year, tossed his name in the race again, this time against Kauffman for a two-year seat.
Cota’s decision to enter the election surprised Kauffman, who council appointed to a vacated seat three years ago. Though he previously served as a state representative for South Burlington, this will be the first time he officially runs for city council.
Kauffman sees himself as a champion compromiser, able to negotiate between public and private perspectives to make concrete progress on projects like City Center, the general fund budget and increasing affordable housing.
He said his experience as a retired small business-owner, a professor at the University of Vermont and a former state legislator prepare him to continue serving South Burlington as a city councilor.
“If I wasn’t a city councilor that believed in working together, forging compromises, and listening to all sides, I don’t think I’d enjoy it so much,” said Kauffman, who has lived in the city for 44 years.
As chair of the development review board, Cota believes he can bring energy and curiosity to the council — and not just because he works as the director of Vermont Fuel and as an energy policy lobbyist in Montpelier.
“To volunteer your time, you have to care about the city you live in and I do,” said Cota.
He wears many hats in the community, as a former journalist, teacher and school district parent. He’s spent most of his career immersed in public policy but didn’t consider running for office until recently.
“This is an important time to reach out to the community, find out what’s on their mind and what they care about,” said Cota.
In addition to working as executive director of Vermont Fuel, where he teaches classes, Cota runs a heating assistance nonprofit, Split the Ticket.
Services like that, Cota said, are examples of the kind of help and creative thinking that will be necessary in repairing the economic fallout of COVID-19.
“There are lots of people who work for these businesses who are just holding on,” he said — everyone knows at least one person who’s lost income during the pandemic. One of the most important conversations for him moving forward will be how to repair, not just the local economy, but the community.
For Kauffman, challenges faced as city councilor often boil down to compromise.
“Trying to operate the city in balance so that people on both extremes can understand we’re not perfect, and that compromise is necessary and important in order to move forward,” he said. “When I look back on that, I have every reason to believe that people can work together and compromise.”
If he wins, Kauffman hopes to continue work on the City Center development, which he has participated in for the last 35 years.
Both candidates agree that striking a balance between developing affordable housing and preserving natural spaces is important.
“How do we ensure we have housing for people who work here? How can we lessen our impact on the roads and air quality by reducing commuting travel to the city?” Cota asked. He sees his five-plus years on the review board as integral to that policy-making.
Although Kauffman emphasized the need for affordable housing to welcome families and young professionals to the city, he said part of what makes South Burlington so attractive is its diversity of assets, including natural areas.
“We have to make the necessary compromises. We can’t protect every piece of open land, but by the same token, we’re not going to allow rampant development,” said Kauffman.
Both he and Cota noted campaigning looks different this year — they’ve transitioned from knocking on doors to chatting with residents virtually and on the phone.
When Kauffman first ran for state representative in the 1980s, he recalls no internet and few computers. His good luck charm when walking door-to-door proved to be his toddler accompanying him on the campaign trail via backpack. He’s proud of all the work city council has accomplished in his three years, and hopes voters reelect him.
“We have our challenges, but we make good things happen,” said Kauffman.
When voters see his name on the ballot, Cota wants folks to know that he is a seventh generation Vermonter who’s worked in or visited nearly every town in the state.
“I think what’s important to know is that you’re voting for someone committed to making South Burlington a better place,” said Cota.
Running unopposed
Riehle, who has thrice run for city council, each time unopposed, will sail to victory this March as she faces her fourth uncontested race — save for potential write-in campaigns.
“I offer balanced level-headed leadership, I’m open to ideas and I think I’m an excellent listener,” said Riehle.
When she first ran for city council, transparency in leadership and policymaking was an integral piece of her campaign. After nine years, she still carries that value. Her ability to see the “big picture” has also grown with time.
“I have the capacity and interest in seeing how things are connected and interconnected,” said Riehle. “I think that’s a really important approach of how to look at things.”
Like fellow city councilor candidates Cota and Kauffman, Riehle sees City Center, pandemic recovery and the conversation around affordable housing to be the most pressing issues for South Burlington residents.
City clerk Donna Kinville is also running for reelection unopposed. On June 25, Kinville will celebrate 20 years in her position. She is running again this March because she loves her job — even if the most rewarding aspects are also the most challenging.
“I love Election Day. There is a buzz in the air at the polls as voters cast their ballots, that is hard to beat,” Kinville said. At the same time, keeping up with ever changing election laws, especially during the pandemic, keeps her on her toes.
As clerk, Kinville feels lucky to take a small part in so many of her neighbors’ lives, from issuing birth certificates, to registering first-time voters, to recording a deed when someone buys a house.
“I am truly blessed to be your city clerk and it is something that I do not take for granted,” said Kinville.
According to her, local elections usually receive much lower voter turnout than presidential elections. However, with every registered voter in South Burlington receiving a ballot in the mail this March, she hopes more residents can take the time to vote.
School board race
Regardless of who wins the school board election, two new voices will join the team, since sitting members Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Martin LaLonde announced in December they would not seek reelection.
Five candidates will vie for their seats, including retired teachers Rebecca Day, James P. Johnson Jr. and Stephanie Stec; anti-establishment lone wolf Scott Bronson; and Travia Childs, a Navy veteran, professor and district parent.
Bronson, Childs and Johnson hope to win the hearts and ballots of voters for a two-year school board seat, while Day and Stec compete for a three-year seat.
Discover more information about their platforms in next week’s edition of The Other Paper.
