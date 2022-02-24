South Burlington’s TIF district, a complex, somewhat mysterious financing tool that has quietly breathed life into the downtown center, is on the road to retirement.
In just the last year, the city has added affordable housing units and cut a massive ribbon on a shiny new city hall, library and senior center — major destinations in a vision dating back to the 1980s.
But a few big-deal items have yet to be finished (or started) and the funding window is shrinking.
If the city plans to use TIF money to build a pedestrian bridge over I-89, create a street connecting Dorset Street to Williston Road and finish landscaping City Center Park, officials have until next Town Meeting Day to get voters’ endorsement, or they will have to hold a special election before the deadline expires.
What the TIF?
Tax increment financing is a tool that allows municipalities to take out debt to build public projects, then pay off the debt using future tax revenue from development — apartments, stores, public buildings, parks — erected in a certain district. Voters have the final say on whether communities can take out debt to use TIF funds, though they don’t bear the tax impact if approved, which is why the construction of city hall was on the 2016 ballot, the library and senior center on the 2018 ballot and Garden Street on last year’s ballot.
The term has popped up at city council and on Town Meeting Days at least since South Burlington applied for the designation from the Vermont Economic Progress Council in 2012, joining Burlington, Winooski, Milton, St. Albans and six other Vermont municipalities with active or retired TIF districts.
In 1996, the Burlington Waterfront became the first TIF district in the state. Despite being the oldest in a crowd of youngsters, it remains active, with taxes from the district available to repay debt until 2035, according to the Vermont Economic Progress Council. After that, it will retire — what a dream — leaving base and future property tax revenue in the district to go to the state education fund in perpetuity.
In South Burlington, TIF funding has already realized the first phase of City Center Park, the aforementioned public buildings and the construction of Market Street, a crucial connector in the grand plan.
What’s left are four major projects — Garden Street phase two, the I-89 pedestrian bridge, City Center Park phase two and streetscaping along Williston Road — most of which the city has already begun to move forward on in anticipation of its tight timeline: the last regularly scheduled opportunity to hold all three votes is Town Meeting Day 2023, otherwise, a special election must be held.
That’s such a tight window that last November, the city council approved changes to the list of projects they hoped to build with TIF money, nixing the long-dreamed of recreation center and a public parking garage, among other ideas. The rec hub remains in the grand city vision, but TIF funds won’t help bring it to life.
What’s next for City Center?
South Burlington’s Community Development Director Ilona Blanchard has been working on the TIF district since it was formed 10 years ago. As the new city hall, library and senior center were being constructed last year she often visited the site, hard hat in hand, to watch the progress. Some might call her the TIF queen, or at least chuckle, like city manager Jessie Baker, and affirm that, yes, that’s a fitting accolade.
“I think people understand this area very well and the community has been aware of and supportive of this effort. It can’t happen without that. We wouldn’t really be here if the community wasn’t behind this,” Blanchard said, adding that “it’s always a little scary when you go into the vote,” but satisfying to have the City Center vision reaffirmed.
Last year, South Burlington voters approved a $4 million bond to construct part of Garden Street, the southern side between Trader Joe’s and Healthy Living from Dorset Street to the bridge, and just north of Dover Place to the top of Midas Drive. Design for the project is 60 percent finished and staff is currently in the right of way acquisition process, Blanchard said. After that, they’ll complete the final plans and head out to bid.
Phase two in the project still needs voter approval and would cover the area from Al’s French Frys to Gracie’s Store & Deli, changing the nearby light on Williston Road into a T-intersection and adding bicycle-pedestrian paths.
Concepts for the I-89 bridge, first mentioned in a 2004 city infrastructure map, should be ready by late spring or early summer, meaning city council will be looking for community feedback soon, Blanchard added.
Last November, the city received a $9.7 million federal RAISE grant — which stands for Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — to help pay for the project though it will still need TIF funds and voter approval. Like it says in the name, equity is going to be a major part of the project.
“Part of the focus is, are you raising up everybody? So part of that is just making sure that we do the outreach upfront to ensure that this project is a success for the whole region, everyone in our region, not just the people that live next to it or the people that normally come to meetings,” Blanchard said.
The third project that needs voter approval is the final phase of City Center Park, which will feature paved walking and bike paths, a boardwalk over a tributary of Potash Brook, and more.
“This is a really nice connection between City Center and the high school and the middle school,” as well as between the University Mall, area grocery stores and restaurants on Williston Road, Blanchard said.
Last but not least, the city needs voter approval to improve bicycle-pedestrian accessibility on Williston Road, stretching from the planned Garden Street project west towards the intersection. In 2017, the city won a $800,000 state grant to move forward the project, which the city has been working on with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission to improve since 2015. While Williston Road falls outside of the TIF district boundaries, similar to the bicycle-pedestrian bridge over I-89, it still qualifies for funding.
Baker is excited to see the community’s vision come together after years of investment.
“The results are evident that we’re seeing this downtown City Center come to life,” Baker said. “I think we are very well positioned to successfully bring those bond votes to the community, and I hope there is still a lot of momentum on the part of the community to finish the grand plan of City Center.”
Housing at the heart
Completing the downtown vision are homes and apartments, mixed in with commercial spaces, to bolster economic development and address the region’s housing crisis.
So far, the newest homes on the block are at Dover Place, a 61-unit apartment building with 43 units dedicated to mixed-income households, built by Chris Snyder and Ken Braverman. The private developers are behind Snyder-Braverman which is under contract to build on “the largest and most central” parcel in the TIF district, according to Blanchard’s November report.
The building is already fully leased, Braverman said.
“We’re really excited about the building’s design, plans and how quickly it rented up. The market is clearly connecting with the City Center concept — residents love having the ability to walk to so many of South Burlington’s key attractions,” he wrote in an email.
The pair is hoping to announce the next development in their grand housing plan for City Center, likely to be located at the southeast corner of Market and Garden streets, in the next few months.
Since this private development was not TIF-funded, no voter approval is necessary. But as more development kicks in over the next five, 10 or 20 years, boosting the grand list value and tax revenue, the TIF debt will slowly shrink, leaving the district to sink happily into retirement.
