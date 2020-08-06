South Burlington voters will head back to the polls on Aug. 11 to cast two ballots: For primary elections and a third-revised school budget proposal. In this new age of pandemic, the city has seen an uptick in mail-in and absentee ballots, with about 7,000 primary and 7,300 school budget ballots ordered – and about 2,572 primary and 1,910 school ballots returned as of the early afternoon on Monday, Aug. 3
For those who wish to vote in-person, the election will be held almost identically to the school budget revote on May 28. The city’s three regular polling locations will be open between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Aug. 11.
District 7-1
Orchard School - Baldwin Avenue
District 7-2
F.H. Tuttle Middle School - Dorset Street
District 7-3
F.H. Tuttle Middle School - Dorset Street
District 7-4
Chamberlin School - White Street
Voters and election workers will be required to wear masks. Polling places will be routinely sanitized and booths will have one voter per station to maintain distance.
Voters can drop absentee ballots off in the City Hall drop box or return them by mail.
School Budget
This is the third Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget the district has proposed, following defeats at the ballot on Town Meeting Day and during a May 28 vote.
The district is proposing a $52.5 million budget, a 1.52% spending increase over FY 2020 and a 1.91% tax rate increase.
The owner of a $336,110 home – the city’s average – could anticipate paying about $103 more on their annual taxes. For the owner of a $231,358 condo that figure would be about $71 dollars more than last year.
This proposal cuts more than $1 million from its May 28 predecessor. The budget shaves off former line items including two new elementary teaching positions, three full-time equivalent literacy and math coaches, and 0.8 full time-equivalent of core teacher sections in the high school, resulting in the elimination of some Advanced Placement course offerings for the 2020-21 school year.
Several middle/high school sports and clubs are also eliminated in the latest budget proposal. A copy of the latest budget proposal and a complete list of items reduced from the May 28 proposal are available on the district’s website.
When voters receive their ballot, they can expect to see three numbers: $52,532,247, representing the total amount of funding needed for all items in the proposed 2020-21 budget; $16,155.76 which represents the education spending per equalized pupil; and 1.47% the projected spending increase per equalized pupil form the FY 2019-20 budget.
Senate
There will be six Chittenden County State Senate seats opening up this fall. State senators work on the legislation that creates new laws or modifies existing laws. Two-year terms.
Democrats:
Phil Baruth, Thomas Chittenden, Dylan Giambatista, June D. Heston, Virginia “Ginny” Lyons, Erhard Mahnke, Steve May, Louis Meyers, Christopher A. Pearson, Kesha Ram, Adam Roof, David Scherr, Michael Sirotkin
Republicans:
Tom Chastenay, Ericka Redic
Legislature
State representatives serve in the Vermont House of Representatives and create new legislation or modify existing legislation that is voted upon and then passed along to the state senate. The position is a two-year term. The race for state representative is uncontested in each of South Burlington’s voting districts.
Candidates on the democratic ballot in district 7-1 include:
Martin LaLone, incumbent district 7-1 representative
Candidates on the democratic ballot in district 7-2 include:
Ann Pugh, incumbent district 7-2 representative
Candidates on the democratic ballot in district 7-3 include:
John Killacky, incumbent district 7-3 representative
Candidates on the democratic ballot in district 7-4 include:
Maida Townsend, incumbent district 7-3 representative
Primary Ballot
Winners of the statewide primary will appear on the ballot for the general election this November. Voters will choose one ballot from either the democratic, republican or progressive party to cast in the primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.