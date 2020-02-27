South Burlington residents will make some big decisions this Town Meeting Day. On the ballot are openings in four local governing seats and two articles split between city and school asks. The Other Paper hopes to help residents understand the issues and prepare to exercise their civic duty on Tuesday, March 3.
Polling places are listed on the city’s website and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Article I: City Council Seats
Opening this March are two city-council seats: the two-year and three-year terms. There is a contested race for the two-year seat between incumbent Meaghan Emery and Matthew Cota. Emery has served on the council for 10 years and is currently the vice chair. Cota is the current chair of the development review board, where he has served in other roles for nearly 5 years.
The race for the three-year seat is uncontested, with incumbent Thomas Chittenden on the ballot. Chittenden has served on the city council for 5 years.
School Board Seats
There are two school board seats on the ballot this year: the two-year and three-year terms. Both seats are uncontested with incumbents Bridget Burkhardt and Alex McHenry running for the two-year and three-year terms, respectively. Burkhardt has served on the board for four years and is currently the board clerk. McHenry has served for 3 years.
Article II
The race for water commissioner has one candidate: Dennis Lutz. The water commissioner represents South Burlington interests as a member on the Champlain Water District Board. The Champlain Water District is a municipality – like Green Mountain Transit or the Chittenden Solid Waste District– that serves the majority of Chittenden County Towns, providing municipal water. Commission terms are a three-year commitment and require monthly attendance at board meetings. Lutz has served as South Burlington’s water commissioner for the past 6 years.
Article III
The city’s Article III asks voters if they will approve a $57.2 million municipal budget, about $17 million of which would be raised by local property taxes. The proposal is equal to a 1.5 cent, or 2.98%, increase over the Fiscal Year 2020 tax rate. For the owner of a $340,959 home – the average home value in South Burlington – the annual tax rate increase would be about $54. For the owner of a $234,724 condo – the average value for a condo – the annual tax rate increase would be about $37.
Cost drivers in this year’s budget include Capital Improvement Plan asks, which are city department requests over $10,000. Some of those asks included $750,000 for paving, $100,000 for tree care, some vehicle replacements and building improvements including security at the police station and a new roof at Wheeler House. That roof was originally estimated to run $120,000, however, a recent assessment shows it could be a $65,000 fix, with a few “urgent repairs” created using $10,000 from the FY20 budget.
Other cost drivers included salaries, healthcare, benefits, a pension increase and agreements with three collective bargaining units. This year will also carry the expense of multiple general elections. Three full-time positions are included in the proposed budget, too. The first would bring two existing, part-time 28-hour librarians to 40-hours with benefits. Library staff say these changes would help retain skilled staff, and aid in the transition to the new library. The other new position is for a park maintenance employee under the Public Works Department. Department of Public Works staff say this employee would help with park maintenance. Ideally, the employee would have tree knowledge and be able to complete some of the city’s ash tree removal – in light of the emerald ash borer – in-house.
School Article II
This school article asks voters if they will give the district the green light to bond for about $209.6 million – before interest – to fund the construction of a new joint middle/high school. If approved by voters this March, the initial debt would be taken out in 2020 with the final payment on debt around 2053. For the owner of a $350,000 home – without income sensitivity – the tax impact of the school complex would be an average of $1,500.91 per year over the next 32 years. Based on current estimates, the total project cost over the life of its debt service would be about $345.667 million in principal and interest, said financial advisor Adam Krei of Hilltop Advisors during a Jan. 8 school board meeting.
The current figures are the financial advisor’s best guess based on what he believes interest rates will look like in the coming years and what the school’s bond rating could be, school board clerk Bridget Burkhardt said.
The proposal stems from the district’s Master Planning and Visioning work, which began in 2014. In 2017, architectural firm Dore and Whittier prioritized middle and high school needs, where school officials say buildings are pushing student capacity levels, have aging HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, accessibility issues for handicapped students and a lack of natural light in the middle school, among other problems.
The proposed joint middle/high school building and athletic complex would accommodate a growing number of students – up to 1,050 in the high school and 640 in the middle school – and is conducive to modern teaching methods with shared learning spaces and wings organized by class “teams” in the middle school and academic subject in the high school, school officials say.
The proposal includes performing arts theater, and an athletic complex with a 200-meter indoor track and multi-use courts. It splits a kitchen and mechanical room between the two schools, while retaining separate middle and high school cafeteria spaces. Each building has separate entrances, with the opportunity to close off access between each space.
School Article III
School Article III presents voters with an about $55.9 million budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021. The proposed budget is a 7.96% increase over the previous year’s budget, accounting for an estimated 11.22% tax rate increase over the previous year’s budget. Taxes for the owner of a home valued at $336,110 without income sensitivity, would be $5,993; a $605 increase over FY20. For the owner of a $231,356 condo – the average value in South Burlington – those taxes, without income sensitivity, would total $4,125; a $416 increase over FY20.
The property tax rate impact is based on several factors in the school budget through both state and local expenditures. This includes Equalized Pupils, this year accounting for an estimated 1.67% tax rate decrease, set by the Vermont Agency of Education. The agency also sets the yield, which this year accounts for an estimated 2.41% tax rate decrease. The decrease in the Common Level of Appraisal from 93.28% to 89.92% – set by the state – results in 4% of the tax rate increase. School-controlled factors include the total proposed expenditures, which account for a 10.18% tax rate increase, estimated revenues which accounts for a .03% tax rate increase and the addition of deficit from the FY19 budget which increases the tax rate 1.09%.
Cost drivers in this year’s budget include health care and benefits. Health care premiums increased 12.9% for the district. With adjustments due to Act 11 statewide healthcare and additional full-time educators, the overall increase in health expenditures is anticipated to be 17.77% more than FY20 totals. And three collective bargaining groups are currently in negotiations.
District enrollment has also increased. During the current 2019-20 school year, South Burlington schools have seen an increase of 35 students in grades k-12 from what was projected at this time last year, the budget packet says. Next school year, enrollment growth is forecasted to add 68 students.
A growing number of students means there is a growing number of needs in the district schools to maintain services and class sizes. For this reason, the proposed budget includes the addition of teachers to help maintain class sizes.
The total cost of those staff additions amounts to $437,543, adding 1.08% to the total tax rate, according to Superintendent David Young.
The budget also includes facility stewardship needs across the district, with a minimal investment in the high school and middle school. Those items account for $516,173 of the proposed budget.
Other adds include stipends to facilitate Proficiency based Learning and Universal Design for Learning work in core subjects at the middle school. There are also three athletic event supervisory positions, which account for about $9,000 of the budget to be split across the three individuals. Repayment of interest on pre-bond expenses for the new middle/high school and athletic complex proposal is included in the proposed budget. The school established a line of credit for $350,000 to flesh out the new building proposal, including financial advisors, designs by Dore and Whittier Architects, an independent cost estimate by PC Construction Company as well as a communications group, according to Young. That amount had not been included in the FY20 budget. The FY21 budget calls for $9,800 to be paid on interest on the credit however, Young explained, if the new building proposal passes the district can repay the credit using the bond. The $9,800 set aside in the FY21 budget would then be absorbed into the General Fund. Other items in the budget include $30,900 for human resource software and $15,000 for RAVE mobile security software – a districtwide safety alert notification system.
FY21 budget revenues are anticipated to decrease about $12,000 from FY20 totals. Some of that fluctuation is due to funding decisions made at the state level as well as conservative estimates on the school’s end in terms of the number of tuition students who will enroll next year, according to Young.
Water District Article I
The Champlain Water District’s Ballot item asks voters for approval to spend up to $3.5 million for drinking water improvements. Those improvements include the construction of a pump station and transmission line in Essex and the construction of a transmission line in Colchester. The Champlain Water District is considered a municipality, delivering drinking water to 12 municipal water systems in eight Chittenden County municipalities – including South Burlington. While the proposed improvements are slated for Essex and Colchester, the benefit of these projects would be felt across the system, the district says.
An increase to the Champlain Water District’s wholesale rate would only affect rate payers on municipal lines. The District sells water to participating municipalities, who, in turn, sell the water to residents who are on the system. However, the debt schedule on these proposed projects would begin as debt on older projects falls off, meaning the District should not have to increase costs to member municipalities. In turn, rate payers on municipal lines would not see cost increases, Champlain Water District Executive Director Joseph Duncan.
“It’s basically a net neutral,” he said.
The $3.5 million bond would be offered through the Vermont Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, and would have a 20-year life cycle and 3% interest rate, Duncan said.
The Dorset Street tank in South Burlington is higher in elevation than the Essex West tank. Since the District’s existing water transmission system operates at a common elevation, South Burlington cannot fill the Dorset Street tank to capacity as it would strain the overall system –especially in Essex. If the ballot item is approved, and improvements are made in Essex, the Dorset Street tank can be filled to a higher capacity, increasing the water pressure to homes on municipal lines in South Burlington. This would also help system-wide during emergency events that require large draws of water, Duncan said.
The Champlain Water District will hold an informational session on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Lincoln Hall in Essex.