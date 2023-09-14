It was a quiet change. South Burlington’s monthly “night out” event, SoBu Nite Out, was last month advertised with a slightly more direct and slightly less nuanced name: SB Nite Out.
This reporter has made a similar change in practice. Headline writing is hard work — work I generally let my editor deal with — and fitting South Burlington into a headline is generally impossible. So, SoBu was a nice little moniker to get the point across.
Then the letters came in, with all the grace and cordiality of an artillery shelling.
SoBu is “childish, disrespectful, lazy, and more,” Loretta Marriott wrote. “It is time for The Other Paper to give up this ill-advised nickname.”
“It’s ridiculous sounding,” Heather Morse wrote.
SoBu “is neither hip nor cool” wrote Tony Basiliere, a 70-year-old second generation resident of the city, who said he found the term “to be an ill-advised attempt at relevance and branding.”
“Please do not attempt to promote the entire city as hip and cool,” he said.
The debate even bled into the ongoing work the charter committee is doing to evaluate and possibly change the city’s governing structure. In a community-wide survey on its work, one reader added a postscript.
“SoBu is a stupid name!! We are south Burlington, not some midwestern honky tonk!!”
Noted, South Burlington. Or whatever you want to call yourself. The good news is that city officials have heard the message loud and clear.
“We have gotten away from using it,” said city manager Jessie Baker, who noted the nickname’s adoption came before she joined city government in 2021. “There’s not been any proclamation that we’re never going to use it. But we’re not using it was a communication tool or technique in our official communication anymore.”
This certainly isn’t the first spate of letters. They go back to at least 2019, when Brenda Withey asked if there was “anyone else who winces a little every time they see the name ‘SoBu?’”
Once upon a time — in 2014, in fact — the city of South Burlington hired Arnett Muldrow & Associates to create a “consistent identity package” for South Burlington, following what city officials deemed a “community identity issue,” The Other Paper reported in 2019 after similar rain of hail fire in the opinion section.
The branding exercise came after about 55 percent of respondents to a survey felt that South Burlington did not have a discerned identity.
The whole effort, which cost the city $17,567, was an attempt at creating community cohesiveness.
“At the time, there was a lot of awareness about where the city boundaries are and what was special about South Burlington, but we didn’t have a strong identity outside of the city to the rest of Vermont except for Williston Road and Shelburne Road — that was how we were viewed,” Ilona Blanchard, the city’s community development director, said.
At the time, Twitter — now rebranded as X — was very popular, and to the west, Burlington was using the hashtag BTV. So, the consultants recommended the city start using the short hashtag to draw attention to its restaurants, its shops and its burgeoning City Center — a now decades long effort to create a downtown in the historically suburban city.
“BTV has now really bled over, so I think some people saw the potential there,” Blanchard said. “I think for some people that was a cute way to refer to the city, and they embraced that. But I don’t think the city ever said, ‘And you will refer to yourself this way.’”
That hashtag stuck. SoBu, apparently, has not.
But clearly, there’s some anxiety that the city needs to work through. For starters, it’s not south of Burlington.
“I mean, there’s always kind of the joke — are we really south or Burlington? Or are we east of Burlington?” Baker said.
And how does one get into the city? They can take Williston Road. Or they can take Shelburne Road. Or they take Hinesburg Road.
So, what does South Burlington call itself? Rosanne Greco, the city’s former chair of the city council, wrote that “while we have much greater problems to address than our city name, words and names do matter, and they do carry power.”
“Perhaps someone, or a civic or school entity, can start a city re-naming challenge or contest,” she said. “It would be great to have a name that reflects what we aspire to be as a city. SoBu is not it.”
In June, Dick Boera offered a suggestion: “How about a referendum on a name change to Champlain?” he wrote to the newspaper.
Samuel de Champlain, the French explorer and namesake for that big body of water that we can sometimes swim in, Boera said, might be a good fit.
“Any buyers among our readers?” he asked.
In 2014, about 11 percent of respondents to a survey affirmed a name change and another 20 percent said they were open to that idea, according to previous reporting. But, according to city officials, there’s been no official discussion of an actual name change, and no “serious staff time” has been spent thinking about changing it, Baker said.
It’s a daunting task to think about.
“When you get into naming a city, oh my word, I just can’t even imagine that that would ever be 100 percent consensus,” city councilor Meaghan Emery said. “Choosing a name for your baby as a couple is hard enough. Think about 20,000 people coming to agreement over a name.”
