A few days before the charter deadline, South Burlington school board members approved a $55 million budget for next fiscal year 2022 — a 5.8 percent increase over last year’s budget, which voters rejected twice before approving in August.
Should voters approve the proposal on March 2, through city and school ballots mailed to all registered voters, the homestead tax rate would be $1.5658 per $100, the non-homestead tax rate $1.73 per $100.
Last year’s housing reappraisal decreased the city’s tax rate by 4.15 percent, however a drop in district spending per equalized pupil also lowers the amount of funding the city will ultimately receive from the communal state education fund. In this case, a lower tax rate does not mean residents will pay fewer dollars.
School officials caution that making projections about the tax rate is difficult in a reappraisal year because values are not static.
Folks who pay based on their income would see a 2.66 percent education property tax rate.
First budget draft “too high”
Early in the budget process, district staff attempted to restore items cut from last year’s budget, including Advanced Placement classes, guidance counselor positions, clubs, sports, staff salaries and more.
In December, officials presented budget drafts hovering around a 7-9 percent tax increase, but last year’s nightmare budget — approved just a few months prior — lingered on board members’ minds.
They asked for more cuts, doubting the community’s willingness to accept such a high rate.
“The community just feels like we’re asking too much,” said school board chair Bridget Burkhardt at a public forum on Jan. 13, where the agenda warned members might act on the proposal. “I’m really struggling. I understand individually the needs for these items, but the overall number is just too high.”
Board member Martin LaLonde also recalled how last year’s budget crisis strained the district’s relationship with the community.
“We the board and administration lost some credibility with some parts of the community,” he said.
The board deferred again, following a three-hour discussion where members seemed lost in stress. At one point, board member Alex McHenry yelled at Burkhardt to, “stop interrupting” him, as he tried to reiterate that the voters wouldn’t accept such a high budget.
Board member Brian Minier said he, as a voter, would’ve supported a 7 percent budget increase considering the services, staff and programming restored — however, he didn’t think most voters feel the same way.
Superintendent David Young repeated throughout the meeting that he and staff “did not feel good” about the budget either.
Both he and Gary Marckres, director of operations and finance, expressed their understanding of the board’s request but worried about student learning, since many of the budget increases rest on factors out of their control: health insurance, salary increases, the state-set equalized pupil count, etc.
As those items can’t be crossed off the list, the burden largely falls on student programming and services.
“I’m sad to see where we are in education. I’m really sad,” said Young at the public forum.
Marckres cautioned against cutting too far and reflected on the mammoth of work that district staff have weathered this last year. While staff salaries are not number one on a priority list of how to critically support student needs, he said further cuts “would be unfortunate, difficult long-term and detrimental to the district.”
Board approves budget
Young and Marckres presented a smaller budget proposal on Saturday — $55,623,080 with a 5.88 percent tax rate — which members finally stamped with approval.
The cost per equalized pupil is $16,852.44, which represents a 4.31 percent increase in per pupil spending over the current year.
Between Wednesday and Saturday, school officials cut middle and high school co-curriculars, staff positions and non-union salaries.
Young also reported Wednesday that the Vermont Agency of Education delivered the city’s revised equalized pupil count, which decreased from 2579.74 to 2561.9.
What does this mean and why does it matter?
The equalized pupil count does not strictly translate to a head count in schools. The count is based on the number of students but gives more weight to students with higher needs, like students for whom English is not a first language or those with special education needs, because their services drive up district costs.
While the number of students in the South Burlington school district increased in 2020, the state-set equalized pupil rate dipped, meaning after all Vermont school districts finalize their budgets, South Burlington will receive a lower share from the communal education tax fund.
This is another factor out of the district’s control that influences the tax rate.
“We tried to meet needs; we couldn’t meet all of them, but we thought this was a pretty well thought out budget this year,” Marckres said.
Bond and board seats on ballot
On Saturday, the school board also approved a bond to fund facilities repairs which will appear on ballots this March next to the district budget. At $2.5 million, school officials argued that items in the bond, like repairing the roof at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and resurfacing the fire road at the high school, are critical.
Board members had fewer concerns regarding the bond, which they agreed contained time-sensitive repairs, and approved the proposal to go to voters on March 2.
Should the bond fail, $219,000 would be added to the operating budget to cover critical facility repairs. By approving a bond item, the district would be able to take on expensive projects without increasing the overall tax rate.
The budget approved Saturday was passed to the steering committee for review on Jan. 19, per the deadline set in the city charter.
