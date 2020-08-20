A record number of Vermonters voted in this year’s primary election according to unofficial turnout numbers.
Unofficial tallies show that roughly 169,000 Vermonters cast ballots on Aug. 11, exceeding 2016’s record breaking primary in which about 120,000 ballots were cast, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Across Chittenden County, that trend seemed to hold true as local August primary turnout records were broken in towns including South Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg.
South Burlington votes
Election day went well in South Burlington, even with health and safety changes and an influx of new volunteer poll workers, according to City Clerk Donna Kinville.
That is until the power went out.
Election workers were so busy counting ballots and seeing to their duties they didn’t notice as a storm began to pick up outside.
“Next thing you know, the power went out and it was dead silent,” Kinville said.
There was no time for panic to settle in. Kinville simply thought, “What’s next?”
It wasn’t long – about 15-30 seconds – before the school’s backup generator kicked in, providing enough light for the workers to continue counting ballots. Kinville only hoped there’d be power at City Hall where she usually goes to record the election results.
About 2,451 South Burlington voters cast their ballots in person on Aug. 11. The election attracted a record number of absentee ballot requests with 6,523 ballots mailed out for the primary race and 6,677 mailed out for the school budget revote. On Monday, Aug. 10, 4,694 of those absentee primary ballots and 4,791 of the school ballots had been returned.
Some ballots can’t be counted
But not all the votes could be counted. About 450 ballots were “defective” either because they were not returned in the absentee voting envelope; the voter did not sign his or her cast ballot envelope or other improper protocol was followed.
Kinville said the number of defective ballots was higher than usual. The city normally has about 15-20 defective ballots for every 1,000 votes cast, she said. But Kinville did not believe the percentage of defective ballots was higher than usual.
“You hate to have one not count,” she said.
South Burlington reached out to a local TV news outlet to show the ballots and how to vote absentee, Kinville said, hoping that would help voters properly cast their ballots.
Community members who voted in-person largely cooperated with social distancing and mask requirements, Kinville said.
However, a group of three voters refused to wear masks and also refused to have ballots brought to them outside. They walked past poll workers into the school to vote.
“We were not able to get them out so we said, ‘Just give them the ballots and get them through. Wipe up after they’re done, wipe everything down that they touched,’” Kinville said.
The November election will look a little different than the primary election. All active South Burlington voters will receive ballots from the state, Kinville said. The city itself will be responsible for sending new voters ballots, even without a request.
“It’s all new,” Kinville said. “It’s an election like none other.”
