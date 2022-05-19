South Burlington city officials have pushed off expensive maintenance of some of its parks and sports fields, prioritizing other infrastructure and delaying other projects during the pandemic, but now those repairs are a must-do.
At Veteran’s Memorial Park, the mecca of local baseball, the Little League team has specifically been advocating for needed improvements to drain the standing water that often accumulates due to the ball field’s heavy soils and lack of drainage.
The upgrades could get expensive.
Director of Recreation and Parks Holly Rees said she plans to ask the city council for over $379,000 in capital improvement projects, which could be a tough nut to swallow when it comes to facilities that usually rake in enough profit from fees to cover program costs, employee paychecks and routine maintenance.
That would include $76,000 for ballfield fencing, $105,000 for three new dugouts, $50,000 in irrigation upgrades, $100,000 to repave the southern Veteran’s Memorial Park parking lot and $38,000 for field upgrades. That does not include the cost to repair drainage issues. Rees said she is still awaiting a quote.
Some of the drainage issues are weather-related, Rees told the South Burlington City Council Monday night, pointing to those spring days that are 70 degrees and sunny then drop to 30 and freezing at night. A humidity meter on the fields is triggered and waters them overnight to allow maintenance and play during the day, she explained.
Irrigation upgrades would replace a 15-year-old system on all the baseball fields and two soccer fields. Last year, the ballfields were excessively dry due to a break in the line and supply chain delays in getting it replaced, but now that it’s replaced, the water will turn on this week.
“We have to wait for the grounds to thaw and sometimes that happens in April, and sometimes that doesn’t happen until May,” she said. “We’ve now crossed that threshold, and I think are in a good place.”
Drainage is a bigger project, she noted.
“I’d anticipate that will probably be a pretty big-ticket number, but I don’t know,” Rees said, adding that she’s working with public works director Tom DiPietro to map problem areas and get a quote from a contractor.
The recreation and parks department is currently capped at $100,000 for capital improvement projects, city manager Jessie Baker said.
“That’s the tax capacity we have in the capital improvement project over parks. So, as we think about building up to $380,000, we are going to have to be prioritizing that against other infrastructure,” Baker said.
Some maintenance projects the city council already approved in the budget for next fiscal year include $25,000 for skinning of the Jaycee Park softball field and $10,000 to support rebuilding baseball mounds at Veteran’s. Both projects are expected to start in July.
