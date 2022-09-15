The University of Vermont last week announced a joint venture with development company Snyder-Braverman to build nearly 300 housing units in South Burlington’s City Center.
Under the plan, which was agreed upon by the two parties last month, nearly 500 beds of housing would be created in 295 apartments built out in three phases on the corner of Market and Garden streets, the university said in a release. The project would consist of four mixed-use buildings.
The first phase would yield 120 beds in 100 units, expected to be ready to lease out by summer of 2024; the second phase would add about 100 more beds in 65 apartments by summer of 2025; and the third and final phase would create 225 additional beds in 130 units by the summer of 2026.
“This initiative will increase access to housing within close reach of campus, primarily for students in our graduate and professional programs and for the talented employees we are attracting to UVM and the Greater Burlington area,” UVM President Suresh Garimella said. “The university expects this project to help address the housing shortage that poses real challenges to nearby communities.”
South Burlington town manager Jessie Baker called the project a “huge win for city center and realizing the community’s decades-long vision of building a growing downtown.”
Years in the making, the town’s city center is seeing development come to fruition in its targeted downtown area. The city in July 2021 finished construction for a new building to house city offices, the South Burlington Public Library, and the Kevin L. Dorn Senior Center.
The proposed pedestrian and bicycle bridge over Interstate 89, meanwhile, would facilitate connection between the city and the university campus.
“When we think about a vibrant downtown and a walkable downtown, having neighbors who can hop on a bike or a bus or walk across a new bike-pedestrian bridge to their jobs or their classes at UVM is a huge advantage to meet our climate change goals,” Baker said. “So really, I think that this is incredibly good news, both for the long-term fiscal solvency of our district, but also just for the vibrancy of our downtown.”
The city’s development review board will need to approve a subdivision on the parcel of land to accommodate several different buildings, Baker said. City staff will work with the developer to ensure that the development is constructed per the district’s form-based zoning.
The project — named Catamount Run — lets the university to capitalize “on a rare opportunity” to develop housing within a 1.5-mile radius of its campus.
Garimella acknowledged that students and staff struggle to find housing in the surrounding area.
The housing will be available to university graduate students, as well a staff and faculty, and will be market rate apartments.
The development might relieve some of the housing pressure in Burlington, where students regularly compete with residents in a tight housing market. The university said it is pursuing zoning changes in Burlington to build two new residence halls on its Trinity Campus.
“The fact that students compete with non-students for housing has always been a factor in driving down the vacancy rate and driving up the cost,” said Sandy Dooley, vice chair of the city’s affordable housing committee.
“I’m pleased that the university is participating in increasing the amount of housing stock. We need more housing of all kinds — of course, we need more affordable housing,”” she added. “I don’t know that anything will reduce the price of housing, but maybe it’ll keep it if I’m going up so fast, to put a damper on it.”
Snyder-Braverman and the university will jointly own the buildingd. Under the agreement, the university will invest approximately $22 million, and the developer will be responsible for securing and owning all the debt needed to finance the full project.
“The agreement calls for UVM to earn a return on its investment and recoup the initial equity payment after 10 years,” the university said.
