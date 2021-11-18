Williston Road, one of South Burlington’s speediest, traffic-heavy corridors, may soon be safer for pedestrians and cyclists.
Two new crosswalks will be built at the intersections with Elsom Parkway and Davis Parkway/Pine Tree Terrace, between Kennedy Drive and Hinesburg Road, thanks to a $110,000 grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
The project should total about $270,000, including design costs not covered by the grant, according to city project manager Ashley Parker. While state funds cover 50 percent of the project, the city must fund design and engineering costs in addition to the other half of total construction cost.
In a memo to the South Burlington City Council, Parker wrote that while this section of Williston Road generates substantial pedestrian activity, no infrastructure currently exists in the area that would ensure safe walking and biking. Installing crosswalks will increase access to homes and businesses, as well as bus stops and a nearby living care facility, Parker explained.
As a “priority project,” the crosswalks would help “fulfill the vision of a more walkable and bikeable community,” she wrote.
Covering the city’s portion of the cost is the Penny for Paths fund, a one cent tax on top of the city tax rate created in 2018 for bike and pedestrian improvements.
A third crosswalk is also on the table but will only be constructed if leftover funds are available.
The South Burlington City Council approved the Vermont Agency of Transportation grant agreement at its meeting Monday, though the grant was awarded Sept. 23.
