After thorough assessment and amending of language, as well as addressing several public comments, the planning commission approved a list of revised recommendations from the Interim Zoning Transfer Development Rights (TDR) committee on Feb. 3. The commission is jointly meeting with the city council on Feb. 11.
A bird’s eye view on TDRs
The Transfer Development Rights program has been around for decades. The original program began in the early 1990s when the Southeast Quadrant District (SEQ) was adopted, and the program was revised again in the mid 2000s when the SEQ was rezoned.
The general purpose is to balance conservation with smart growth. The program allows the transfer of development rights from “sending areas” to be conserved. Those rights go to “receiving areas” which are intended for development. TDRs do not currently exist outside the Southeast Quadrant.
The baseline density in the SEQ is 1.2 units per acre. If approved by the development review board through a planned unit development application, with TDRs, those on receiving sites can increase the allowable density (areas zoned Neighborhood Residential can have four units per acre and areas zoned Village Residential and Village Commercial can have up to eight units per acre, for example).
The city’s TDR bylaw has faced legal challenges, as the Vermont Environmental Court deemed the language as “unconstitutionally vague,” with the Spear Meadows development case last year.
Acknowledging that it is imperfect, the city council has made the assessment of the TDR program a priority in the interim zoning process. An IZ TDR committee was charged with the analysis and recommended options for its implementation.
In a status report to the council and commission back in August, the TDR committee recommended revising the program rather than going with one of the other options: eliminating it and replacing it with conventional zoning, retaining the current zoning and purchasing all outstanding TDRs, or retaining it as-is.
The commission spent two meetings this year reviewing the draft report.
Recommendations
Finessing the recommendations to fully align with the commission’s direction helped clear the air for the 20-plus people who crammed into the small upstairs conference room.
The first recommendation called to expand the program to areas outside the Southeast Quadrant where appropriate or possible to provide sellers of TDRs with more options.
The recommendation does not preclude areas within the SEQ that are already designated as “receiving” areas; those would still be included. The commission reworked the language in this recommendation to make that point clearer.
This is paramount for landowners such as Jennifer Morway, who, with her husband Robert, own 15 acres in the Southeast Quadrant. Before the point of clarification was made, Morway said that, “Nobody in the Southeast Quadrant has any idea about what’s about to happen to their property.”
“We are one of the few people in South Burlington who have ever sold TDRs,” she continued. “I can tell you that we had a ton of them, and they were hard to sell, and it was really expensive to sell.”
To address this concern, another recommendation in the draft report considers expanding the TDR market to establish receiving areas outside the SEQ in areas targeted for greater intensity development.
This would require determining areas where TDRs could positively affect the marketplace in receiving areas, and considering how TDR density bonuses could be set where appropriate. It would also consider bonuses for dwelling units or options like non-residential building size, height, and such.
To that end, the report also considers the possibility of establishing additional optional “sending areas” from throughout the city. The recommendation referenced areas designated as “Level 1 Resources,” or high priority resources, such as habitat blocks; the commission did work categorizing several natural resources last year.
Another tier of that recommendation considers expanding “sending areas” to parcels identified by the Open Space IZ committee as priority for conservation. This TDR recommendation would not conserve those parcels or areas but give landowners a choice to conserve by selling TDRs, and it would not change the zoning.
On the heels of the Open Space IZ committee’s draft report being shared with the council and the public, this point in the TDR recommendations sparked concern from the development community. They have particularly taken issue with the Open Space committee’s parcel-based approach and the weight it will have in the interim zoning process.
“I wanted to point out a little bit of the confusion,’ said Curtis Montgomery, a member of Dorset Meadows Associates, LLC. He referenced a page out of the draft IZ Open Space committee report. “They would like to add new sending areas: ‘Designated areas in the SEQ that are presently receiving areas as sending areas to the extent the parcel is identified by the Interim Zoning Open Space Committee.’”
“The reason we’re not endorsing that report is because we don’t agree with that statement,” Jessica Louisos, the commission chair, responded.
“We’re acknowledging that maybe TDRs could be used optionally on those parcels if that landowner wants them to be,” she continued. “That’s why we’re doing this exercise tonight because we didn’t feel comfortable endorsing either report [Open Space and TDR] as-written.”
The commission and audience also had a hearty discussion whether to base the number of TDRs on a particular parcel on acreage that excludes natural resources designated as hazard areas.
“If you have a wetland next to developable land, I think it enhances the market value of your developable land,” said Frank von Turkovich, a developer. “Maybe a wetland has a fraction of the TDR, but I don’t think it has zero value.”
Resident Kathy Lord said it would have a “direct financial impact on TDR owners.”
Additional TDR committee recommendations look at establishing a balance of the supply and demand for TDRs as well as collaborating with city committees to find ways to service housing and conservation goals through available tools.
There will be more opportunity to hear and provide feedback on these recommendations, the next being on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at city hall where council will hear a status report on interim zoning and will also be meeting with the planning commission.