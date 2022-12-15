The South Burlington City Council last week paved the way for a proposed Tesla dealership off Shelburne Road by approving zoning changes requested by the company.
City councilors unanimously voted for the zoning change during their Dec. 5 meeting.
Council member Matt Cota recused himself because of his work as the government affairs director for the Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association.
“I’ve gotten a ton of emails and almost every single one of them was supportive of this,” said council chair Helen Riehle.
The approval allows Tesla to move forward with its plan to use the old Hannaford building near Lowe’s for its dealership. The building was left vacant in March 2018 after the company relocated north on Shelburne Road to the former location of K-Mart.
MSK Attorneys, a Burlington-based law firm representing Tesla, sent a formal request to city planner Paul Conner in August asking if the city could zone the Hannaford building for auto dealerships, saying that the site “matches Tesla’s corporate goal of minimizing environmental impacts by the re-use of an existing facility.”
“This came out of a request we received, and we felt like there was an opportunity here to reuse an existing building that’s been mostly vacant and has not been redeveloped for housing or other uses,” said Jessica Louisos, chair of the planning commission.
Tesla, in its letter to the city, said that there are “no suitable properties” within the existing auto zone that “are not already owned or controlled by an automobile dealership.”
The dealership, once built, will be Tesla’s first in Vermont and would join several other dealerships in the vicinity along Shelburne Road. Headed by Elon Musk, the company has pioneered the mass manufacture of electric vehicles and generates billions in revenue.
The area was previously zoned C1-R15 — a partially commercial and residential designation. Adjacent to the district, along Shelburne Road through Fayette Drive to Holmes Road, is zoned C1-Auto for dealership sales.
Planners with the city shifted that C1-Auto designation to accommodate Tesla’s request, stripping the C-1 Auto designation from most of the area south of the Freedom Nissan dealership on Saturn Way and retooling the district to maintain “a similar total amount of area that would allow for auto sales,” Conner said.
The zoning converted out of auto will still allow for further mixed-use development.
