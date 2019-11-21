A quick fix is in store for the Kimball Avenue bridge that was rendered unfit for car and pedestrian traffic after the Halloween storm. According to city officials, a temporary bridge will be installed at the Williston/South Burlington border within the next few weeks. The work to restore service there will be completely financed by state dollars.
“This isn’t a four to six-month thing,” said Justin Rabidoux, the South Burlington Director of Public Works. “We’re counting weeks.”
While Rabidoux is hesitant to name a completion date, he said crews could begin working on the solution as early as the week of Dec. 2 or 9.
Work to get the temporary bridge back in service will be 100% financed through an emergency relief declaration from the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans). South Burlington officials have met with VTrans and the Agency of Natural Resources on a near daily basis following the storm damage, Rabidoux said.
Additionally, Deputy City Manager Tom Hubbard, – acting for City Manager Kevin Dorn who was away – authorized the city’s emergency clause for the project. That clause helps expedite the project process by exempting it from the city’s usual purchase authorization and selection processes.
All project costs beyond the state-funded effort will be split 50/50 by Williston and South Burlington. Those expenses include renting the temporary bridge, which should run about $200 per month, Rabidoux said. The two municipalities will continue their work on plans to repair a culvert which failed in 2017, causing the original bridge damage.
South Burlington will serve as the lead and point of contact for this project. The city has historically taken the lead on this work and brings its “sense of urgency” and “experience” to the project, Rabidoux said.
Engineers Construction of Williston will complete the temporary bridge project. According to Rabidoux, the company is not only local, but has experience working on damaged waterways and temporary bridges around the state.
Councilor Tim Barritt thanked residents for their patience during the process.
“I know people are aggravated by it ... but thank you for your patience,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can right now.”