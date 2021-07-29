Interested to know how your tax bill is shaping up?
South Burlington city councilors approved the municipal and residential education tax rates for the current fiscal year at a special meeting last week. Education tax rates, which clock in between 30 and 37 cents less than last fiscal year, were finally ready to be calculated when the city’s lengthy mass reappraisal finished earlier this month.
The municipal tax rate is 0.4350; the education tax rate for residents is 1.3249; and for non-residents and commercial properties, the education tax rate is 1.4389.
For a $300,000 home, the total resident property tax would be approximately $5,280; the total non-resident tax would be approximately $5,622.
According to Vermont Housing Data, the median housing price for a home in South Burlington is $335,000. However, multiple real estate websites suggest a typical home in South Burlington is selling for around $400,000. City property values jumped following the city-wide residential and commercial reappraisal, about a 31 percent increase to the grand list.
The originally proposed tax rate fell proportionally, councilors noted at the special meeting July 23. This is because the city budget and tax rate, approved by voters last year, remains revenue neutral — the municipal tax rate will decrease as values on the grand list increase. However, that does not apply to education property taxes.
Even though the tax rate decreased, homeowners may see a heftier bill come August if their reappraised value went up.
City council also set the property tax due dates, right on target per projections by Martha Lyons, city director of assessment and tax collection. First payments are due by Aug. 30, followed by Nov. 15 and March 15, 2022.
