South Burlington’s assessor and tax collector are becoming one. Following the early retirement of assessor Todd LeBlanc, city tax collector Martha Lyons has taken over his duties and been dubbed a new title: director of tax collection and assessment.
The consolidation was expected, as LeBlanc initially submitted his retirement notice to take effect this July, said Lyons, but the date moved up due to personal reasons. As the city began to consider how to replace LeBlanc, they decided to combine the two positions. “We’re still coming out of a pandemic,” she added.
City councilors unanimously voted to appoint Lyons at a meeting April 5. City assessors are appointed by council, not elected.
“We’re fortunate to have her interested to step into the role,” said deputy city manager Tom Hubbard. “She’s going to do a great job.”
Out of the 25 years Lyons has worked for the city, she sat next to LeBlanc for 15 of those years. Some overlap between the two roles will help her find footing, she added. “One job sort of feeds into the other.”
Hubbard echoed the similarities and history of good work between LeBlanc and Lyons, adding that some internal staff changes were made to provide Lyons with some extra support in her new role. She will also have assistance from Tyler Technologies, the company conducting South Burlington’s mass reappraisal, and New England Municipal Resource Center, which she has become familiar with over the years.
“Todd left things in pretty good shape and Martha had a chance to work with him too,” said Hubbard. “We feel it’s going to be in good hands.”
While deadlines for taxes will remain the same, and nothing will change much in the city-wide reappraisal, residents may not see their updated property values until May, Lyons said. Earlier this year, city officials suggested values would be ready by April. The delay is in part held up by a backlog of other municipalities in the area conducting reappraisals.
“We’re still looking to be within the timeframe,” said Lyons. Should property-owners receive their updated value notices in May, they will still have 14 days to file grievances and there should be enough time to complete hearings for tax bills to be finalized mid-July, she said.
In February, LeBlanc explained that COVID-19 hampered the reappraisal timeline which began in 2019, forcing the team to delay property inspections and eliminate the release of rough numbers. Residential property values could increase 20-25 percent, he added. A complete reappraisal assesses all properties in a given municipality to update and reflect the most current property values.
Tyler Technologies staff will conduct the grievance hearings, said Lyons, though she and her staff will attend via phone or Zoom.
“I know I can’t make (residents) happy all the time, but just so people know: yes, we have guidelines we have to follow, but if we can work with people, we’re going to,” said Lyons.
One of her favorite parts of her job is working with locals and helping people where she can. Even the aspects she doesn’t like — mailing delinquent notices, tax sale proceedings, saying no to people — she finds important.
“It’s important to listen and hear what has made them unhappy,” said Lyons. “Just within conversation, you can figure out if somebody is getting what you’re saying. Everybody processes information differently.” Her goal then, is to find common ground and offer ways to rectify questions or tough situations.
One easy solution to residents who have trouble filing their taxes is the city’s automatic withdrawal program, she said. Residents still receive tax bills with the amount they owe, but the program authorizes the city to automatically withdraw from a resident’s bank account on time.
So, if someone forgets to drop off a check, if it’s lost in the mail or if someone is simply late, “it helps eliminate that whole thing,” Lyons said. “If something happens, it’s not their fault or mine.”
About 1,200 people are enrolled in the program, she added.
While shouldering both the tax department and assessment duties will be a challenge, Lyons is excited to take it on.
“It’s going to be a lot of work but a lot of fun,” she said.
