This is the second year in a row that South Burlington has ended the fiscal year with a little extra moolah.
City officials won’t officially close the books until the end of the month, but they’re projecting over $1.5 million in surplus funds, pending money from local options taxes.
The news is good for the city which, despite some holes in staffing across departments and back-burnered city projects, seems to be doing fairly well in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where will the surplus go?
At least part of it is headed to the Infinite Youth Center, the fire department and to some paving projects since the South Burlington City Council allocated funds at its meeting last week. The rest, or a portion of it, could eventually go toward the city’s plan to upgrade traffic signals on Dorset Street — a project that could hit $2 million.
City councilors gave $13,000 of the surplus to the Infinite Youth Center, a bump up from the $11,000 allocated to the center a year ago as seed money to get it off the ground. Founded by Travia Childs, a local parent and chair of the South Burlington School Board, the youth center offers a space for youth in the community to gather and do homework, take classes on the negative effects of substances, play games and eat community meals, like the chili night they hosted earlier this year.
This summer, the youth center offered free meals while school was out of session as the school district did not offer summer meals.
“Our youth are extraordinary, loud, energetic, and enjoy eating, and they are my happy place,” wrote Childs to city council in her request for the funds. She hopes to add more academic activities, specifically related to science, technology, engineering and math, to help support students experiencing learning loss because of the pandemic.
“We plan to integrate as many skills as possible, such as science projects, library treasure hunts, math games, Sudoku, and fraction dice,” Childs explained.
New fire chief Steve Locke asked for a little over $59,000 of the surplus funds to pay for some replacements and new equipment.
Replacing the department’s mattresses is at the top of his priorities list, as he reported members both sleeping on the floor or bringing in their own air mattresses due to the existing mattress conditions; 15 new mattresses would cost about $6,000.
Otherwise, the money would be used to replace the old washer and dryer for $2,200, purchase two treadmills and a rowing machine for $13,000, purchase an extractor to clean personal protective gear for $17,925, and buy uniforms for $20,000.
Lastly, city leadership asked the city council to grant $200,000 of the surplus fund balance to cover spring paving projects, arguing that paving costs have increased “significantly” and that the current paving of Dorset Street took up most of the city’s budget.
While not up for consideration, the city’s plan to upgrade all the traffic signals on Dorset Street — the first step in a long-term strategy to alleviate traffic in the intersection — looks like it will be far more expensive than they anticipated.
Deputy city manager Andrew Bolduc noted that the city budgeted $600,000 for the project, anticipating $500,000 in grant funding to supplement the other part of the cost. However, it looks like the city’s portion of the cost could be closer to $1 million, he said.
“This is one of the number one concerns I hear from the business community along Dorset Street and from some residents, not all residents,” added city manager Jessie Baker. “Additionally, that’s with the traffic we have on the street now — when we think about redevelopment at the University Mall, when we think about City Center fully redeveloping, we’re talking about hundreds of new residents. Hopefully they won’t be solely in cars, they will be out walking about, but it is a critical piece of infrastructure to enable that growth to happen.”
A full end of year financial report will be delivered to the city council at its second regular meeting in September, and staff also plan to return with requests for the rest of the surplus money, potentially to be allocated to the climate action plan, the city’s pension plan and contingency planning.
