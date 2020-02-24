South Burlington’s Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) bylaw complies with enabling state statute and is not unconstitutionally vague, according to a State Supreme Court opinion that overturns a February 2019 Environmental Court decision.
On Friday, Feb. 21, the State Supreme Court filed a new opinion, noting:
“The Environmental Division’s decision finding the City of South Burlington’s then governing TDR bylaw invalid and unconstitutionally vague is reversed, and the matter is remanded for the court to enter summary judgment in favor of applicant.”
Since the environmental court’s decision last year, the city council began an assessment of the TDR program, adopting amendments in September 2019 to keep consistent with enabling state statute.
The case
The TDR program, which began in 2006, is a planning process intended to control land use and ensure effective urban development and land conservation. Under the program, landowners in identified “sending areas” can sell land development rights to developers to increase the density of projects in “receiving areas” –spaces that are deemed better suited for higher density development.
In April 2017, Snyder Group Inc. submitted plans to the city to build a planned unit development on an approximately 26-acre parcel in the City’s South East Quadrant. The proposed development, dubbed “Spear Meadows,” was slated for land just off Spear Street; adjacent to Vale Drive, Pinnacle Drive, Meadowood, and across from Stonehedge Drive.
Snyder Group Inc. intended to increase the project’s density from 31 units to 48 (47 new and one existing unit) by use of 17 TDRs. Developers noted that the project area was in a receiving area and the sending area would be the Bread and Butter Farm.
After a public hearing, the city’s Development Review Board gave the project final plat approval. The board determined that the proposed development complied with the city’s Land Development Regulations including those for TDRs and Planned Unit Developments.
A group of residents who neighbor the proposed development appealed the project’s preliminary plat on March 8, 2017. All parties agreed to have that appeal heard together with an appeal on the project’s final plat approval by the environmental court. The neighbors argued that the city’s TDR bylaw violated five subcriteria of enabling state statute and was also unconstitutionally vague.
In February 2019, the environmental court ruled that the South Burlington bylaw did not comply with two of the five subsections of the enabling state statute and that it was also unconstitutionally vague.
Snyder Group Inc. appealed the environmental court’s ruling. The neighbors, cross-appealed the ruling, maintaining that the three subcriteria the environmental court determined were compliant with enabling state statute were not. South Burlington did not appeal the environmental court’s decision but did send in two appellate briefs. Both briefs “[took] a position consistent with applicant’s in support of the validity and constitutionality of the TDR bylaw and contrary to the Environmental Division’s judgment,” according to the state supreme court’s opinion. Neighbors filed a motion to strike those briefs. The supreme court granted the neighbors’ motion.
Supreme Court Opinion
On Feb. 21, 2020 State Supreme Court filed an opinion that overturned the environmental court’s ruling. The State Supreme Court opinion says the city’s TDR bylaw is compliant with state statute, and that the bylaw is not unconstitutionally vague.
Per Vermont law, the neighbors have up to 14 days from the State Supreme Court’s decision to file a motion for reargument.
The neighbors’ attorney, Daniel Seff –who lives near the proposed development– responded to The Other Paper’s calls for comment in an email. Seff said he and his clients were disappointed that the state supreme court overturned the environmental court’s decision, and that they were considering next steps. He said the city “certainly found the e-court’s decision convincing” as it had adopted a new TDR ordinance in September 2019 in “direct response” to the e-court’s ruling.
“Unfortunately, the City’s 2019 TDR ordinance continues the same ill-conceived land-use policy of simply shifting residential density within the [South East Quadrant] from one remote open space with no pedestrian access to public transportation, schools, stores or services to a different remote open space with no pedestrian access to public transportation, schools, stores or services,” Seff wrote. “It is frustrating that the City did not use the 12 months between the E-Court decision and the Supreme Court’s reversal to adopt a more imaginative and effective land-use policy.”
Following the State Supreme Court’s decision, the environmental court will issue its summary judgement which will become the final plat decision. The project has received approval from the local regulations, but an Act 250 appeal is still underway. The project cannot proceed to construction until and unless that appeal is also resolved.
Act 250 Permit also appealed
On Oct 10, 2018 the same group of neighbors appealed the Spear Meadow project’s Act 250 permit application. That appeal was stayed, awaiting the results of the State Supreme Court Ruling. With that State Supreme Court case closed, the appeal can now be unstayed.
Calls to the Act 250 office for an update on that appeal were not returned by press deadline.
Attempts to reach Chris Snyder of Snyder Group Inc. for comment were not returned by press deadline.
TDR work and Interim Zoning
Before the environmental court’s February 2019 decision, the city established a TDR Interim Zoning Committee to examine the bylaw.
On Sept. 16, 2019, the city council voted 4-1 to approve “LDR-19-02: Amend transfer of development rights requirements to be consistent with enabling statutes.”
But based on the ruling from the State Supreme Court the former TDR bylaw was consistent with enabling statutes without adopting those changes.
“That modification that we made in the fall, 2019 ... you could say that it was unnecessary because the Supreme Court was ruling on the old regulation,” councilor Tim Barritt told The Other Paper. “But I don't think it hurts to keep the new regulation because it's much more finite … it dictates exactly what you can and can't do and what densities you can put where and what the maximum densities are as well.”
In a Sept. 14, 2019 email to city councilors, the neighbors’ lawyer, Seff –writing on his own behalf as a South Burlington resident, said he was opposed to the LDR-19-02 agenda item.
“Rather than trying to address the glaring land-use policy flaws in the 2006 TDR Bylaw – which were a boondoggle for developers and which pitted SEQ residents against developers in protracted and expensive proceedings before the DRB, the [Environmental Court] and now the Vermont Supreme Court – Proposed Amendment LDR-19-02 simply repeats those policy flaws,” Seff wrote. “As a City, we can create a more imaginative and effective land-use policy than simply shuffling residential density within the SEQ.”
Seff’s letter cites the TDR Interim Zoning Committee’s July 30, 2019 Draft Report in which the group said the TDR program, at that time, from a conservation standpoint, was problematic.
The TDR sending and receiving areas are solely within the South East Quadrant, where the majority of South Burlington’s remaining open space is located. The consequence, the report says, can be dense developments in areas where Land Development Regulations and the Comprehensive Plan encourage open space preservation.
“The TDR [Interim Zoning] Committee is looking toward the future, while Proposed Amendment LDR-19-02 looks backward to the counterintuitive, contentious and failed TDR policy of the past,” Seff wrote. “Proposed Amendment LDR-19-02 ignores the important work of the TDR IZ Committee.”
Seff urged councilors to reject the proposed amendment to the bylaw, at that time, and await final recommendations from the TDR Interim Zoning Committee, the Open Space Interim Zoning Committee, as well as the State Supreme Court’s decision.
“Proposed Amendment LDR-19-02 is hopelessly flawed from a land-use policy perspective, and it is quite likely legally infirm,” Seff wrote. “After the city committees complete their work and the Supreme Court hands down what will be the controlling Vermont precedent on municipal TDR ordinances, the city can formulate a TDR policy that makes sense practically and legally.”
The TDR Interim Zoning committee recently presented the city’s planning commission with a revised list of TDR program recommendations, including some that look to expand receiving areas to city land outside of the South East Quadrant. Those revised recommendations were approved by the planning commission during its meeting on Feb. 3.