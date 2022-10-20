South Burlington will have to take out a hefty loan if it wants to upgrade its aging infrastructure at the Bartlett Bay Wastewater Treatment plant, which would result in rate increases for the town’s water and wastewater customers.
The city is aiming for a town meeting day vote for what officials expect to cost approximately $33,833,000, according to a presentation of the project shown at the city council meeting on Oct. 3, bit.ly/3D3zqQm.
But with inflation, and little in grants or federal funds available, an exact cost remains elusive and the project “may amount to a $31 to $40 million bond vote for upgrades” at the facility, Tom DiPietro, the city’s public works director, said at the meeting.
Much like Shelburne’s wastewater treatment plants, South Burlington’s facility is well past the typical lifespan of treatment plant infrastructure.
Built in 1970, the Bartlett Bay facility — located off Route 7 on Bartlett Bay Road — had its last major upgrade in 1999. Treatment plants typically need upgrades every 20 years.
Most of the mechanical and electrical process equipment is 23 years old, according to Jennie Auster, an engineer with Hoyle Tanner, and the anticipated remaining useful life for much of the building or mechanical equipment at the facility is two to five years.
“There is one component where we’re already seeing failure,” she said.
Treated wastewater from the Bartlett Bay plant is discharged about 600 feet out into Shelburne Bay.
The project also includes upgrades to the Airport Parkway wastewater facility, to the tune of $1.8 million, to better manage solids generated from the Bartlett Bay site, and $4.5 million for refurbishments to the town’s pump stations near Lake Champlain.
Some of the pump stations have been in service for 50 years, and the existing cast-iron mains need replacing to prevent raw sewage spills into the bay.
The council supported the idea of a March bond vote and upgrade, but they will still need to vote to put the article on the ballot. That will be done as part of the 2024 fiscal year budget process, which will be presented to the council on Dec. 5, town manager Jessie Baker said.
The city will then “spend December and January reviewing the proposed budget, hearing from the department heads, and making changes,” Baker said. “I anticipate that they will vote on this ballot item no later than their Jan. 17 council meeting.”
South Burlington residents have seen average annual rate increases of roughly 2.2 percent since 2013, but once bond payments for this project kick in, ratepayers would see an anticipated increase of 6.75 percent in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 to meet the financial obligations for annual bond payments, director of public works Tom Dipietro said.
That would mean a $71 increase in the annual cost to homeowners on the city’s water system. The bond would only be paid via revenues collected from ratepayers and would not be borne on the city’s general taxpayers, officials said.
About 90 percent of homes in South Burlington are served by the system, officials said.
The timing for the bond vote could change, but “this timeline lets us address” the aging infrastructure “with some risk — we’re not going to have a new system up in two years,” Baker said.
A public information hearing on the bond vote is expected to be held sometime in February. If the bond is put on the ballot and eventually approved in March, bidding for the project should begin in 2024, with construction expected to begin in June 2024 and completion within two years, according to the presentation.
“I wish our federal government helped us more, but we have to do this,” city council Meaghan Emery said. “If we don’t, the consequences, I think, are worse.”
