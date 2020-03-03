Late afternoon and evening voters will have to cast their vote on a paper ballot that will be hand counted. Before 5 p.m. all South Burlington polls had run out of the special ballots that can feed through voting machines –at least those for local issues. The city had ordered 7,000 of the local issue ballots, at a price of about 40-cents each, City Clerk Donna Kinville said.
“This is almost a presidential number of people showing up,” Kinville said, adding that presidential elections are more apt to attract this kind of voter turnout than a primary election.
After polling places ran out of the special machine-feeding ballots, the city had to make paper copies to be placed in a separate box and counted by hand. Some of the 7,000 machine-feeding ballots were “foiled” so the number wasn’t an exact ballot to person representation. But Kinville said it was close.
“It’s the most we’ve ever had,” Kinville said. She added the next closest Town Meeting Day turnout was when about 6,000 residents voted on the new police station.
The city orders the number of ballots it feels is adequate without having too many in excess. At 40 cents per ballot the city must weigh the cost to taxpayers, Kinville said.
“It’s been constant and steady all day,” she said of the current vote. “It’s a good problem to have.”
On this year’s ballot are the city and school district’s annual budget proposals, several open seats on the city council and school board as well as a seat on the Champlain Water District’s Board. The Champlain Water District has a $3.5 million bond article ask. And the School District has a $209.6 million bond article ask.