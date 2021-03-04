8:15 a.m. — Light voter traffic makes for short lines at the polls
The morning sun was beginning to shine through the clouds at the Chamberlin School in South Burlington as a single person stood in front of the school with a campaign sign for Matt Cota.
Michael Powers, 68, a retiree, shuffled out of the school and pinched his jacket collar to keep the cold wind out.
Powers was concerned that voters would be less informed than in a year with a typical Town Meeting Day and said it can be hard to get information correct.
Even without town meeting, he found a way to stay informed by watching local debates and reading discussion online, he said.
Powers voted yes on both the school budget and the bonds issue needed for repairs to the school.
— Aidan Scanlon, Community News Service
8:38 a.m. — Town Meeting Day is important despite pandemic
Sarah Childs, a 38-year-old student affairs administrator, headed in to cast her vote in South Burlington wearing a thin sweatshirt. Clearly, she was counting on not having to wait in line — or stopping to chat with a reporter.
She had never attended a town meeting day herself but said she still sees the importance of voting in local issues. This year, she felt, is no different.
“It’s still active participation in our community and important decisions that are being made for the town,” said Childs.
She voted yes on the school budget and bond.
— Aidan Scanlon, Community News Service
11:14 a.m. — South Burlington city councilor votes for board mate, city center development
The wind began to pick up outside of the Chamberlain School in South Burlington as residents arrived to cast their ballots on Town Meeting day. This didn’t stop Helen Riehle, a city councilor running unopposed for her upcoming three-year term. She arrived carrying a yard sign promoting incumbent Dave Kaufman.
Riehle has been on the city council for nine years and was previously a Republican member of the Vermont House of Representatives from 1983-1992, and later a from 1993-2000.
Aside from her support for Kaufman, Riehle felt strongly about many other articles on the ballot. She gestured to a bright yellow lawn sign reading “Vote Yes on 3” stuck into the icy snow across the road, explaining that this was referencing a tax incremental financing vote for financing to finish a project on Garden Street, which is a part of the broader city center plan.
“I hope that passes, and I think it will,” Riehle said, explaining how she felt the project would pave the way for creating a downtown by generating money for the city and making other future development projects more cost-effective.
Riehle also supported the city’s proposed budgets, especially the school budget.
“Even though it increased by, I don’t know, five million dollars, the tax rate will go down,” she said, referencing the re-appraisal that would take place, were the budget to pass.
She clarified that the results of this re-appraisal will vary person-to-person.
As she spoke about budgets and the intricacies of tax increment financing, she paused to greet every voter that walked past her into the Chamberlain School, calling out: “Hi there, good morning,” “You picked a good time to come, it’s much warmer,” and “Thank you for voting.”
— Claire MacQueen, Community News Service
