After the dregs of frigid February days, as the sugaring season hits its peak, comes one of Vermont’s oldest civic traditions: Town Meeting Day. This year in South Burlington, voters will have two budgets to decide — the $52.5 million city budget and $58 million school budget — and five elections.

City council is the only contested race, with voters choosing between incumbent Meaghan Emery and challenger Chris Trombly for a two-year seat, and challenger Linda Bailey and incumbent Tim Barritt for a three-year seat.

With an uncontested school board race, candidates Kate Bailey (no relation to Linda), Michelle Boyer and Chelsea Tillinghast will likely slide into new seats.

When, where to vote?

Town Meeting Day is on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month.

For those voting in person, three polling locations will be set up in South Burlington on Town Meeting Day, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Orchard School on Baldwin Avenue (District 7-1).

• F. H. Tuttle Middle School on Dorset Street (District 7-2 and 7-3).

• Chamberlin School on White Street (District 7-4).

If voting early, absentee ballots may be returned by snail mail to 180 Market St., by using the drop-box outside the main entrance of city hall, or by drop off inside. Early voting will end at noon Feb. 28, the day before Town Meeting Day, to give the clerk’s office time to process early ballots ahead of elections.

Remember to wear a face mask if you vote in person at the polls, as masks are required to be worn in all South Burlington schools, or if swinging by city hall, where masks are also required indoors.

Early, or absentee, ballots can be requested from the clerk’s office up until the day before Town Meeting Day. Residents can also register to vote up until the day of. For more information, call the clerk’s office at 802-846-4105, or visit the city website.

What’s on the ballot?

Out of the $52.5 million in the proposed city budget for next fiscal year, about $18 million would be raised by property taxes. A combination of taxpayer money, grants and fees will flow into the general fund, with about 37 percent of the revenue coming from sources other than taxpayers.

The tax rate would increase a little over 6 percent from last year, with most of the jump attributed to operational costs. About 1 percent of the increase is due to higher contributions for Penny for Paths and the open space fund.

The average South Burlington homeowner will pay about $118 more in taxes while the average condo-owner’s tax bill will rise about $79.

At $58 million, the proposed school budget is about $2.7 million higher than the current fiscal year, with overall education spending rising a little over 3 percent. Over $525,000 of proposed additions in the budget would be funded by local property taxes but the rest, more than $1.6 million, will flow from grants and federal aid.

For the average homeowner, annual education property taxes are expected to rise about $36, and for the average condo-owner about $24. This is based on district officials’ estimates but some factors in the education funding formula haven’t been set by the state yet, so taxpayers won’t know for sure how their tax bill will shake out until this summer.

Last on the ballot is an article asking voters to allow the school district to use surplus funds from the current year for non-reimbursed expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, should they arise next year.