South Burlington’s tax increment financing district received favorable approvals from the state auditor as part of its first-ever audit since its inception 10 years ago.
The report found that South Burlington “received the required approvals to issue debt and used the debt to finance eligible improvement costs and related expenses” and that city officials “retained the correct amounts of municipal and education tax increment and used the increment for allowed purposes.”
The city’s compliance with its TIF district requirements, state auditor Doug Hoffer noted in his report, “is due to processes implemented by the city, including close communication and cooperation between program management and finance management teams, consistent project oversight practices, and procedures that ensure completeness of property records and accuracy of the tax increment calculation.”
Tax increment financing, or TIF, is a tool used by municipalities to finance public and private development. The district designation allows the city to keep most of the property tax revenue collected from the area that otherwise would have gone to the state’s education fund. It can then borrow against that “future” revenue, issuing debt to pay for projects and then using the extra revenue it would have paid to the state education fund to pay down that debt.
TIF districts are required to undergo state audits after their first 10 years, and then every five years.
South Burlington has been using the tool for its City Center, an area rezoned in the 1980s to spur private investment that has since become a hub for new residential development and commercial business.
A new city hall, library and senior center have been built, and more than 300 housing units are either built or queued for construction in the coming months.
City manager Jessie Baker, in a letter to Hoffer, said that the TIF district “has been our most important economic development tool” that has “enabled us to realize our community’s long held goals to develop a downtown — one that serves as a community gathering place and creates identity.”
“After months of scrutiny, (Hoffer) and his team found that over the last ten years the city of South Burlington has met the state requirements for the administration of our TIF district and is using the tool as designed,” she told The Other Paper. “We are excited to continue the work of City Center and realize the community’s vision for the future.”
Baker said she was specifically proud that Hoffer “called out the professionalism of our community development, finance and assessing leaders — Ilona Blanchard, Martha Machar and Martha Lyons — for their work to ensure the successful administration of the TIF.”
The news comes six months after Hoffer’s audit of Burlington’s TIF district found “millions of dollars of mistakes” in its infrastructure financing and showed that the city at the time owed the state nearly $200,000.
South Burlington, more recently, has asked city residents to approve the issuance of debt through the TIF district to fund pedestrian improvements in its city center.
In March, residents voted 2,395 to 940 to fund major traffic and infrastructure improvements through $15 million in TIF district debt by 2026.
With the debt, the city will build out several projects, including $8.3 million for the Garden Street Phase 2 project, which will realign the roadway at Al’s French Frys on Williston Road to make a four-corner intersection with crosswalks, and improvements for walking and biking extended east along Williston Road to the corner of Gracey’s liquor outlet, on Hinesburg and Patchen roads.
Another $1.3 million will replace the sidewalk on the south side of Williston Road extending west, from Al’s French Frys to Dorset Street, and build a shared use, walk and bicycle path.
About $4.3 million will go toward the city’s East-West Crossing bridge — approved by the council in November — that will extend from Quarry Hill and the Staples Plaza over I-89 into the University Mall property.
And last, $1.1 million will go toward the City Center Park Phase 2 recreation path, connecting Market and Garden streets to the City Center Park.
Voters previously authorized $10 million in debt. The city estimates that all the debt it has incurred so far, including the $15 million, will be paid off by 2038, at which time the TIF district will dissolve, and regular tax collection will resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.