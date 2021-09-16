Two newbies have joined the South Burlington sextons, following city councilor Tom Chittenden’s departure from the cemetery committee.
Residents Maureen O’Brien and Chris Thran joined the committee after councilors interviewed and appointed them at a meeting Sept. 7. Chittenden vacated his seat, but city manager Jessie Baker noted the council was not limited in how many new members they could appoint.
Both O’Brien and Thran expressed enthusiasm to volunteer with their community, and a keen interest in genealogical history.
The sextons oversee two city cemeteries: the Eldredge Cemetery on Airport Parkway and the Shelburne Road Cemetery.
City clerk Donna Kinville and Peter Taylor make up the other sexton members, and both will return to the committee.
