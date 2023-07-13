South Burlington has set its tax rate lower than originally anticipated for the 2024 fiscal year.
Voters in March approved the $55.2 million budget that used a 5.75 percent tax rate increase, which officials said assumed a 1 percent growth in the non-TIF grand list — properties outside of the City Center — and a 9.6 percent growth in the TIF grand list.
But the grand list increased by more than originally anticipated. The overall grand list, according to Martha Lyons, director of tax collection and assessment for the city, increased by 2.38 percent to just over $4.1 billion in value.
“With this increase to the grand list, the tax rate is increasing by 5.43 percent,” Lyons said. “This is better than the taxpayers anticipated when they approved the budget, and it will reduce their anticipated tax burden.”
The updated tax rate, added to the city’s TIF proceeds, means residents will see a total 2023-2024 municipal tax rate of 0.4916.
