With a deadline looming, South Burlington will ask voters on town meeting day to approve more than $15 million in tax increment financing district debt which officials say will allow them to build out several public infrastructure projects by 2026.
The tax increment financing, or TIF, district is an area encompassing City Center, an area rezoned in the 1980s to spur private investment that has since become a hub for new residential and commercial development in the city, including the new city hall, library and senior center.
First created by the city and state in 2012, the TIF district allows the municipality to keep most of the property tax revenue collected from the designated area that otherwise would have gone to the state’s education fund. It can then borrow against that “future” revenue, issuing debt to pay for projects and then using the extra revenue it would have paid to the state education fund to pay down that debt.
It’s a joint effort by the city and the state to invest in downtown infrastructure — to make a more connected, walkable downtown center.
The $15 million debt, if approved by voters, will finance several bike and pedestrian paths and traffic improvements in the TIF district that the city hopes to complete by 2026.
“All those projects combined really create that infrastructure that allows everyone to get around, or gives people choices for how to get around,” Ilona Blanchard, the city’s community development director, said. “This is next to the busiest intersection in the state, so we need to make sure that this development is viable and that we can build a downtown here because … we have all the right infrastructure, but we do not have that walking and biking infrastructure.”
If approved, residents may see a much more pedestrian-friendly area, particularly along Williston Road.
Of the $15 million, $8.3 would go to the Garden Street Phase 2 project, which would realign the roadway at Al’s French Frys on Williston Road to make a four-corner intersection with crosswalks, and improvements for walking and biking extended east along Williston Road to the corner of Gracy’s, on Hinesburg and Patchen roads.
Another $1.3 million would replace the sidewalk on the south side of Williston Road extending west, from Al’s French Frys to Dorset Street, and buildout a shared use, walk and bicycle path.
About $4.3 million would go toward the city’s East-West Crossing bridge — approved by the council in November — that would extend from Quarry Hill and the Staples Plaza over I-89 into the University Mall property. The city was awarded a $9.7 million federal transportation grant in November 2021 but will need voter approval to cover the remaining cost of $14.5 million.
Last, $1.1 million would go toward the City Center Park Phase 2 recreation path, connecting Market and Garden streets to the City Center Park.
“We’ve been a suburban market for a long time, (but) the South Burlington community vision, that’s been in our comprehensive plan for a long time, has been to build a downtown,” Blanchard said. “So, what we’ve been investing in is creating that environment, which has a higher level of investment in public infrastructure than is in a typical suburban commercial area.”
The debt needs voter approval this March to meet a March 2024 deadline, set by the Vermont Economic Progress Council, which oversees TIF districts in the state. There are no federal elections this year, and the city wants to avoid holding a special election.
Voters have, since the TIF district’s inception 10 years ago, authorized more than $10 million in debt for various projects.
But in that time, more than $30 million has been added to the city center’s tax base — more than doubling the taxable property value in the area since 2012, Blanchard said.
And, with more development on the way — including large residential projects planned by the University of Vermont and the University of Vermont Medical Center, among others — the city estimates that, by 2037, it will see a tenfold increase in the property values in the TIF district.
“I have skepticism on that,” city councilor Thomas Chittenden said during a presentation on the TIF bond vote in November. “(But) it gives me a lot of peace knowing that UVM and the medical center are interested, because they are the most reliable partners I can think of in this region.”
The city in fiscal year 2022 saw more than $400,000 in additional revenue that, without the TIF district mechanism, would have been directed to the state’s education fund. This year, it estimates it will be more than $450K — and the city expects that to increase year after year.
“Obviously 400,000 is a lot of money, but it’s not $15 million, which is really what we need over the next two years to fund these improvements,” Blanchard said.
South Burlington joined several municipalities in the state in 2012 in creating a TIF district. Burlington, Winooski, Milton, St. Albans and six other Vermont municipalities all have either active or retired TIF districts.
Concerns have arisen recently following a state audit that found Burlington’s Waterfront TIF District, formed by the city in 1996, owed the state’s education fund nearly $200,000 after years of financial mistakes.
“Managing the complexities of this TIF district proved challenging even for the largest municipality in Vermont,” state Auditor Doug Hoffer said in a press release last month, pointing to poor record keeping and administrative complexities of the district that led to many errors.
South Burlington’s district is currently being audited by the state as well, Blanchard said — the first audit the city’s district is undergoing. TIF districts are required to undergo state audits after their first 10 years, and every five years following that.
“The South Burlington TIF district was developed under a newer authorization, which comes with much more stringent legislative authorization and has always operated with a set of rules that has been given out by the state and is monitored by the Vermont Economic Progress Council,” Blanchard said in response to questions about Burlington’s audit. “From the beginning, we’ve been preparing to be audited... and we’re not seeing any red flags.”
The city estimates that all the debt it has incurred so far, including the $15 million up for a vote, will be paid off by 2038, at which time the TIF district will retire, and regular tax collection will resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.