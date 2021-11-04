Interim zoning in South Burlington will celebrate its third birthday in just over a week, the same day the partial pause on development officially ends.
During those years, the South Burlington Planning Commission has slowly but holistically overhauled local land regulations, drawing a mixture of support and opposition from the public. The commission reached a major milestone Oct. 26 when it held a public hearing on the complete draft and came within a hair of passing the hot potato over to city council.
Public comment split predictably down the imaginary line many have drawn between environmentalism and affordable housing. Some called for more protections, some bemoaned the regulations’ overreach, many criticized the language as confusing and at least one speaker hinted at legal action.
Commissioners considered final amendments to their full draft of proposed regulations at a Tuesday night meeting ahead of handing over the draft to the city council by a Friday deadline.
Here are some key takeaways that attempt to decode some of the cryptic acronyms and legal speak prevalent throughout the proposal.
Understanding subdivision changes
Subdivisions examine the “pattern of development” and facilities within a community, addressing how land is divided for different land uses, according to the Vermont Natural Resources Council. The planning commission’s draft proposal separates subdivisions into a distinct article instead of intermixing with rules on planned unit developments.
Commissioners expanded standards for residential and mix-use districts to be like those in the southeast quadrant zoning district, related to block lengths, orientation of lots, buildings and mixed housing types. In addition, public spaces must be included in large subdivisions under the proposal.
A planned unit development, or PUD (one of those pesky planning acronyms), is a planning tool that allows a single development to incorporate a mix of housing types, like townhouses with single-family homes, alongside “other uses that might not otherwise be allowed under zoning.” They can also be used “to encourage or require clustered development and are increasingly used in more rural settings to protect farmland and open space,” according to the Natural Resources Council.
While the present regulations allow for planned unit developments to be created with moderate freedom and authority to waive regulations in exchange for creative design, the proposed changes would require planned unit developments for large subdivisions and in lower density residential and medium-density mixed use zoning districts.
Commissioners created two new types of planned unit developments — the Conservation PUD and Traditional Neighborhood Development PUD — to be added to land regulations.
The former establishes a base number of natural resources that must be conserved on site and follows subdivision standards to support a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. They are required in various southeast quadrant zoning districts, and available in low density residential areas.
The latter centers a compact, pedestrian friendly neighborhood, including a variety of housing types, mixed uses and public spaces, although the primary focus is residential.
Master plan standards would be updated and expanded under the proposal, requiring their use for large subdivisions or phased developments.
The current regulations apply multiple standards for natural resources, development area layout and infrastructure design, but the proposal would consolidate criteria into a city-wide standard.
Zoning district changes
Land south of I-89 west of Hinesburg Road would become more residential under proposed zoning changes, for both neighborhoods and commercial use. The district change could signal an influx of new housing, as the 115-acre district would allow for up to seven homes to be built per acre.
Land on the western side of the Great Swamp would fall under a natural resource protection buffer. Some areas near South Village on Spear Street would be rezoned from residential to protected as natural resources. North of the Dorset Farms neighborhood, some land would be rezoned from residential to natural resources district.
According to a summary of the changes, the proposed amendments would “better align the southeast quadrant sub-districts with the land use, infrastructure and natural resources goals” of the city’s 2016 comprehensive plan.
New environmental protection standards
Major changes to the city’s environmental protection standards would expand floodplain management, update stormwater management, consolidate stream buffer and river corridor standards, establish habitat blocks and connectors and create categories to organize natural resources.
Certain wetland buffers would be expanded, some restrictions on small wetlands would be removed, and allowable encroachments into wetlands and buffers would be limited. The current regs on wetlands mirror state standards, but the proposal would go beyond state standards to widen buffers in all residential zoning, conservation, park, institutional and agricultural districts.
A new overlay district, prohibiting development in certain natural areas identified as habitat blocks and connectors, would generally prohibit development, except on certain parcels.
An additional 974 acres of land would be protected under the proposal, including areas already conserved by the city, state or third-party.
The proposal would regulate development on steep slopes, which current rules do not cover, and add protection for 100- and 500-year floodplains.
Stream buffer and river corridor standards would be streamlined into one section, and encroachments for both would be further restricted under the proposal.
Stand-alone amendments
The proposal would extend the city’s existing inclusionary zoning standards, which require developers building 12 or more lots or homes to make a portion of them permanently affordable. While current standards apply in overlay districts along Shelburne and Williston roads, Kennedy and Tilley drives, Kimball Avenue and Dorset Street, the proposed amendment would require it citywide.
Other amendments include updating rules on the construction of accessory dwelling units and accessory structures; extending residential design standards from the southeast quadrant district across the city; and requiring new buildings to provide a “solar ready roof” and street layouts to foster solar compatibility, among others.
Environmental, housing advocates spar
One of the first of the night to speak was a South Burlington high schooler, whose words called for action against climate change and protection of the environment.
“I’ve lived in Vermont my whole life and I love it. But we’re going to have to make some significant changes to keep the beauty of Vermont intact. In order to meet this goal, preserving land is a must. If this is not acknowledged, urban sprawl will take ahold of South Burlington and we’ll lose touch with the nature we have left,” the student said.
The South Burlington Land Trust expressed its desire for stricter buffers around habitat blocks, and for some land parcels to be redesignated as protected in light of climate change. They also urged commissioners to mandate all newly constructed roofs be oriented for solar energy technology.
“As a forward-thinking community we should adopt development regulations which reflect and anticipate new realities, rather than follow the old outdated playbook,” Sarah Dopp, president of the land trust wrote on behalf of the board of directors.
Meanwhile, resident Mike Simoneau wondered where prospective families and young professionals interested in South Burlington will live, if zoning and development regulations tighten.
“Where is the housing going to come from?” he asked, noting that the housing crisis is not just a local issue, but extends statewide. “But no question that we bear some responsibility for the solutions to these problems. I’m afraid that some of the proposed regulations may inhibit our capacity to satisfy the needs of growing companies and our community.”
In a letter to the planning commission, the affordable housing committee applauded efforts to expand the city’s inclusionary zoning and higher density regulations, but asked commissioners to remove requirements that developers create a conservation planned unit developments if their project spans four or more acres.
“These proposed changes reduce the amount of land available for development, putting upward pressure on the price of the remaining land. Moreover, less developable land means fewer housing units will be built, thus, forcing more households to live beyond South Burlington, farther from their jobs, increasing their commuting time and unnecessarily adding to the region’s greenhouse gas emissions,” according to the letter sent on behalf of all members.
Multiple representatives with the University of Vermont voiced their opposition for amendments in the proposed environmental protection standards that would significantly impair the university’s ability to build on stretches of land considered habitat blocks. Attorney Andy Macllwaine argued that the proposed standards would restrict use and development “in a manner that’s just not permitted,” under state law.
The amendments would “permanently deprive the university’s use of the land,” he added, and if left unattended, would leave the university “grounds for legal action.”
Many other residents spoke in the nearly three-hour long public hearing, and the planning commission collected at least 116 pages of written comment.
Next steps
The planning commission reconvened for a special meeting Nov. 2 after press time to discuss potential amendments before submitting its proposal to the city council. Councilors are expected to meet in a special meeting Monday to consider the draft land development regulations. Although interim zoning is set to expire the following weekend, Nov. 13, the saga is unlikely to end so quietly.
