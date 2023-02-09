In her 20 plus years as the city’s clerk, Donna Kinville has ushered much of the city into the internet age.
Since 2008, she’s led the admittedly long and tedious process of digitizing the city’s entire catalogue of land records, dating back to 1865. She has some 20 or 30 years left to go and hopes to be done by August — around the time when, she says, she’ll hand the job duties off to someone new.
“It’s an entirely different job than anything I ever expected,” she said in an interview with The Other Paper. She announced her retirement last week after serving as the city’s clerk since 2001.
“But it takes a certain amount of energy to do this job, especially elections, and I’m finding the energy is heading down. I want to go out while I still have good energy,” she said. “I’ve been grateful for it, I’ve loved it. It wasn’t an easy decision for me, but it got to the point where, I think, South Burlington deserves a clerk who has some fresh ideas.”
She says she’ll remain on until August but will be as fluid as she can and give the city time to appoint an interim clerk so she can train them and show them the ropes “before the busy, busy 2024 election year,” she said.
That appointee will have to be elected next March.
Kinville first started in 2001, before the internet thoroughly changed almost every aspect of life.
“I loved meeting people. I loved helping people,” she said. “Every day is different. You never know who’s going to walk in those front doors and what they’re going to ask for.”
It wasn’t until 2008, though, that she first began computerizing the city’s land records and other documents.
The city contracted with a company to help with the transition, but through her work, has preserved all the city’s land records, preserving the books in plastic sleeves, all the way “back to book one,” she said, while backing up each file onto the city’s website.
Now, city residents can access all the municipalities land records online. Ironically, most of them still want to see the hard copy.
“It is kind of funny because there are still people who still want to come in and they want to look at the books — they want to see the paper. And by law, I have to have a hard copy of every document that comes into this office for land records,” she said. “So, we still have to keep the old system, which has value. But we’re now finding an assortment of people now like to do it one way or the other.”
Her most important role, however, has been safeguarding the integrity of the city’s elections — a task with growing urgency and importance in the country’s current political climate.
“I truly believe that the clerk’s office has to be that neutral area to have a completely neutral and fair and open election,” she said.
She estimates that she’s overseen some 60 town elections.
Through her tenure, Kinville has earned prestigious accolades among her peers. She earned the highest classification of Master Municipal Clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and earned the advanced classification of Clerk Magna Cum Laude from the Vermont Municipal Clerk and Treasurers’ Association.
She also had the privilege to serve as the president of the Vermont Clerk and Treasurers’ Association from 2017-2019 and was recognized as their Vermont Clerk of the Year in 2021.
“I would like to thank all my staff members over the years and most recently Laura, Deb, Pam, and Alyssa. I couldn’t have done any of this without them,” she said. “Thank you to Peter Taylor who was such a mentor to me, especially in the early years. And thank you for the trust that you have shown me by allowing me to serve as your clerk over the past 21 years. I am truly grateful and humbled by your support over the years.”
She plans to stick around — she’s got plenty of family — including grandchildren — in South Burlington that she plans to spend more time with. And if the new clerk needs help, she says, she’ll be on hand.
“I’ll probably be a snowbird for about a month next year just to get out of the cold, because I hear that’s the thing to do,” she said. “But I’m not planning on going far.”
