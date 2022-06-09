A 7-acre slice of land bordering the Wheeler Nature Park that the city of South Burlington swapped in a lawsuit settlement with landowner J.A. McDonald, also known as JAM Golf, is the closest it’s ever been to actually having shovels in the ground.
City officials gave the developer’s application for 32 mixed housing units their stamp of approval last year, and developer BlackRock Construction applied for an Act 250 permit — the final permit it needs to move forward — in September. While none of the planned homes are considered capital “A” affordable, BlackRock president Benjamin Avery argued the project will bring needed inventory to a starved market, with broad appeal to middle class families.
But many residents are still fighting to keep the grassy parcel free of ticky tacky.
Residents fight Act 250 permit
Over 125 neighbors in total have come together to fight the permit. Three homeowners associations, a separate association of residents against blasting and two local lawyers, John Bossange and James Leas, petitioned for party status and have submitted a heap of documents to the District 4 Environmental Commission reviewing the application, as well as a motion for a hearing to consider what they described as “the falsifications in the Act 250 application” and the “gross distortion” of regional plans in a letter of support from the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.
While Bossange and Leas have argued that the proposed project would radically disrupt local wildlife, negatively impact neighbors’ quality of life with blasting from construction, worsen carbon emissions and make traffic in the area unsafe, their latest beef hinges on the final criteria in any Act 250 application, which requires a project to align with local and regional plans.
The Act 250 application misnomers the parcel as “suburban” when it should be labeled “rural,” per the regional plan for future land use; and as “residential, moderate density” when it should be labeled “very low intensity, principally open land,” per South Burlington’s 2016 comprehensive plan, Bossange and Leas argued in their June 1 motion.
They also argued that a letter from the regional planning commission omits that the area in question is meant to “promote the preservation of Vermont’s traditional working landscape and natural area features” with “generally 1 dwelling unit per acre or less ... so that these places may continue to highlight the rural character and self-sustaining natural area systems.”
As the project stands, about five units could be built per acre.
“This isn’t about preserving my kitchen views, it’s about quality of life, the Wheeler Nature Park and what that has to do with mitigating carbon sequestration,” Bossange said. “This is a climate crisis issue as well.”
Questions over blasting noise and frequency were settled to the development review board’s satisfaction following a technical review of the blasting plan conducted last year. Similarly, questions over traffic and the safety of building a road expelling traffic onto Park Road, which Bossange and Leas argue is too steep to be a safe outlet, were resolved to the board’s satisfaction in a traffic study last year.
The pair’s grievances over the project’s negative environmental impact don’t seem to hold much water next to the city’s settlement agreement with JAM Golf, ratified in 2015 after over a decade of litigation, which resulted in the swap of the 7 acre-parcel for 22 acres that have been conserved into perpetuity with Wheeler Nature Park and a new zoning district specific to the smaller parcel.
It’s unclear if any of the other alleged discrepancies Bossange and Leas noted will influence the Act 250 application or if they too will fall flat in the face of the settlement terms.
A long history of litigation
In 2003, the South Burlington Development Review Board rejected portions of an amended master plan to build out 400 acres along Dorset Street surrounding the Vermont National Country Club golf course, according to The Other Paper archives. The developer, J.A. McDonald, appealed the decision up to the environmental court, which upheld the local development review board’s decision. They then appealed the decision to the Vermont Supreme Court, which reversed part of the environmental court’s decision and sent it back to the lower court in 2008.
A first attempt to reach a settlement between the city of South Burlington and J.A. McDonald failed, but a second attempt involving the land swap was successful and was later voted on by residents in 2011 (even though the vote was later deemed not legally binding) and ratified in 2015. A second amended agreement between the parties was reached in 2017.
Part of the settlement proposed that South Burlington officials would work “in good faith” to bypass existing zoning restrictions on development for the 7 acres, where landowner J.A. McDonald would be allowed to build a total of 34 housing units in buildings ranging from one to four units each. The developer would also grant $10,000 to the city for revegetation and trail construction on the city’s conserved land.
Now residents near the proposed development are putting up a fight, not city officials.
“The only people who are trying to enforce the city and the regional plan are homeowners,” Leas said. “This is something that’s become bigger than just the three homeowners’ association and the neighbors who are concerned about blasting. This is the city itself, and when you have a park like this with 100 and something acres, you can’t just let it become a development.”
Avery argued that they have been transparent about their project from the beginning, meeting and talking with adjoining property-owners and even incorporating some of their feedback into plans.
They’re just working within the rules laid out within the southeast quadrant-neighborhood residential north subdistrict, established out of the settlement, he said.
“We’ve really gone over and above what we often have to do in other towns to really make sure that the city was comfortable with the application, and that we were moving forward in a manner that didn’t leave anything to guess work,” he said. “Despite any assertions that we haven’t been transparent or acted inappropriately, this has all been very open book.”
He declined to comment on any application currently under review, including Bossange and Leas’ assertions and their recent motion.
Bossange and Leas, who both live near the proposed project, argue that the discrepancies they found in the Act 250 application call into question the entire project and that a hearing is warranted.
“This is not a NIMBY issue. This is a quality of life issue. We understand there’s development all over the place, but people are smart, and people understand what core development and smart growth is in this town. People support the idea of building in a core. They don’t want to see car culture communities out there on Dorset and Spear streets anymore,” Bossange said.
The District 4 Environmental Commission, which reviews local Act 250 applications, issued a draft decision in January, which was followed by a hearing and some additional housekeeping items the developer submitted. A decision on the final permit is pending.
If the commission green lights the Act 250 permit, Avery said they could start building as early as this fall, with homes potentially going up next summer. Due to a mix of housing types, from smaller duplexes to single stories to carriage homes, the stock will see a wide range in price, Avery said.
The median listing price for a home as of April was $435,000 according to realtor.com, however an analysis of home sales in 2021 listed the average sale price at $516,951, per the Northwest Vermont Market Report by Hickock and Boardman.
