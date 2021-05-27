South Burlington residents poured out (virtually) for the planning commission’s long awaited public hearing May 20 on amendments to the city’s environmental protection standards. Many called for more protections while others criticized the revisions as too strict.
The commission will discuss issues raised such as grasslands and agricultural soil during their next few meetings before making revisions — or not — and finally approving the regulations for city council consideration.
One step closer to ending interim zoning.
The development pause, which allows the planning commission to revise land development regulations without projects sliding through regulatory gaps, has lasted two and a half years. The debate often seems to split the city into two camps — environmentalists and housing advocates. Although most folks share a mutual love of their city and support both issues, they seem to disagree on the how and the where.
A month of public input meetings, information sessions and calls for questions by the planning commission culminated in the May 20 hearing.
The commission’s draft proposal includes expansions of current standards and new guidelines that would ultimately conserve approximately 5,319 out of 10,607 total acres; a change from 41 to 50 percent of city land, which also includes parks and land conserved by third parties, according to the planning and zoning department. Some areas currently conserved would lose protections under the draft regulations.
Many pleaded with the commission to increase protections of grasslands and prime agricultural soils that are not specifically covered in the revised regulations, but many areas are already covered under other types of protections.
Energy committee member Andrew Chalnick cited the changing climate in his call for more protections of grasslands and agricultural soils.
“We need places for people to live, but we don’t need to put those houses on the fields, the meadows, the grasslands and the soils that sustain nature and sustain our lives,” he said.
Marjorie Meyer, who has lived in South Burlington since 1992, expressed concern about the city’s livability. “How do we want to live in this space, enjoy the wildlife and enjoy what we have around?” she asked.
“I pay taxes. I work hard. My kids went to school here. I want my kids to stay here ... I’ve watched every lovely piece of property as it gets developed and I still don’t see that we have a coherent livable big picture plan,” she continued. “There are a lot of people like me who just work here and want to live here and enjoy it. Many of the changes that are occurring are making it just not as lovely a place to live.”
Alyson Chalnick also expressed concerned about climate change. She urged the commission to include protections for grasslands, noting several endangered or rare bird species who rely on those areas for survival.
“Most of these species will continue to decline if Vermont grassland habitat is not maintained,” she said. “As a mom, this is not for us, but this is for the world that we’re leaving for our children. So, please consider every habitat that is affected.”
Others criticized the revisions for being too strict and hurting property-owners’ efforts to build on their own land.
Austin Hart, a lawyer speaking for the University of Vermont, expressed concerns with how the proposed regulations would choke the university’s ability to carry out its campus master plan.
“The university is counting on being able to develop (those lands) at some point not yet defined for its academic or residential purposes,” he said. “That’s different from a public land.”
The amendment that most affects the university, according to Hart, is the new definition of habitat blocks, which disallow almost any kind of development. A total of 181 acres owned by the university would largely be covered in habitat blocks under the draft regulations, he added.
“On behalf of UVM, it just can’t support any amendments to the land development regulations that will limit the use of university land in a manner greater than what is allowed by current zoning laws,” said Hart.
Still, others applauded the revisions. Sandy Dooley of South Burlington, who also serves on the affordable housing committee, supports the planning commission’s proposed environmental protections.
At the hearing, she argued that many in the opposition wrongly believe that the purpose of interim zoning is to “adopt regulations that would prohibit any future development in the southeast quadrant of any kind.”
After closing the hearing, the commission agreed to deliberate on some of the issues raised, including clarifying the wetland buffer definition; clarifying grassland mapping; studying prime agricultural soils; and talking about the University of Vermont’s conflicts.
The planning commission also unanimously voted to do more research to determine if the elements eliminated from the draft proposal cause harm to the core protected habitats.
“Grasslands is a big issue because of the habitat that it supports, and the habitat that will disappear if we don’t protect or regulate,” added commissioner Michael Mittag.
Paul Conner, director of planning and zoning, noted that there is some general discrepancy about what constitutes a grassland.
“Some describe anything that’s not a forest or a built area as a grassland, others are much more precise in small areas,” he said. “I think understanding why there’s so much variability between different versions of it ... would be useful and I can see who might be able to help us with that.”
Conner also gently reminded the commissioners to keep the discussion about policy as they move forward. “Ultimately, you know, the decision comes back to, how do you balance your competing city goals?” he said.
Planning commission member Duncan Macdonald wondered if the commission could find more creative ways to protect certain areas of the city, rather than wrapping everything in red tape.
“What I’m really struggling with is we regulated a lot and I’m concerned that we’re approaching a taping. That’s a big concern for me,” said Macdonald. “Some of this stuff could be important to conserve, but I’m not sure that a regulatory way is the way to do it. What other avenues are there for some of this stuff to be conserved?”
In early May, the city council voted to extend interim zoning until Nov. 13 for the planning commission to finish updating the land development regulations, marking three years of a development pause, the maximum limit permitted by the state — COVID pending.
After commissioners finalize the environmental protection standards draft, they will dive back into updating the rest of the city’s land development regulations, including planned unit developments.
